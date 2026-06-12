Today's Loons Doubleheader Postponed
Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
APPLETON, Wis. - Today's doubleheader between the Great Lakes Loons (33-24) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (31-24) has been postponed due to inclement weather at Neuroscience Group Field.
The Loons and Timber Rattlers will play two tomorrow Friday, June 12th. The first pitch of game one is 5:30 pm ET. Four games will be played in the next three days.
Seven games were scheduled to be played to begin the week. With two completed and four scheduled, the remaining game will be cancelled.
The first half of the season ends on Thursday, June 18th. Great Lakes entered the day with a half-game lead in the Midwest League East standings.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
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