Timber Rattlers Homer Twice in Series Finale Win over Loons
Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-26) were held without a hit over the final four innings in a 7-3 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (33-26) on a 61-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.
With a Dayton win and Lake County's game cancelled, Great Lakes is tied with the Captains atop the Midwest League East division. The Loons and Captains have a .574 winning percentage, the Dragons at 36-27 possess a .571 winning percentage.
- The Loons first two runs came on a pair of two-out hits. In the first inning, Eduardo Quintero doubled to right-center field. Emil Morales grounded a ball into center field to put Great Lakes up 1-0. Jose Izarra drove in his second run of the series with an RBI double up the third base line. It scored Samuel Munoz who started the second inning with a two bagger.
- Wisconsin piled up seven of the game's final eight runs. Tayden Hall hammered a ball in the second inning 405 feet. His solo blast over right field fence, cut the deficit to one. The Timber Rattlers then had a two-run fourth inning and three-run fifth inning. Braylon Payne punished a Matt Lanzendorfer fastball to deep left-center field. The three-run homer in the fifth lifted Wisconsin ahead 7-3.
- Chuck Davalan provided an RBI single, in the top of the fifth inning. MLB Pipeline's 94th overall prospect extended his on-base streak to 10 games.
- Timber Rattlers pitching did not permit a hit in the final four innings. 20-year-old Jayden Dubanewicz struck out five in his High-A debut.
Rounding Things Out
Robby Porco pitched 1.2 scoreless innings today. He has 7.1 innings and one run allowed so far with Great Lakes.
Up Next
The first half of the season ends June 18th. The Loons start a seven-game homestand, with the first four being the final four in the half. Great Lakes hosts the Lake County Captains. Game one is Tuesday June 16th; the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dow Diamond is a Two-fer Tuesday with two-for-one deals on ballpark favorites.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Timber Rattlers Homer Twice in Series Finale Win over Loons - Great Lakes Loons
- Two-Out Rallies Push South Bend over Chiefs in Finale - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Beat Peoria 10-3, Win Sixth Consecutive Series - South Bend Cubs
- Rattlers Win Game & Series on Sunday - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 'Caps-Captains Series Finale Canceled - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Blast 6 Home Runs in 17-1 Win, Move into Tie for First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Kavares Tears Homers in Series Finale Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains-Whitecaps Series Finale Cancelled Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- Lugnuts/Kernels Canceled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 14 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Timber Rattlers Homer Twice in Series Finale Win over Loons
- Davalan and Quintero Homer, Loons' Pitching Ks 11 in 3-1 Win
- Great Lakes-Wisconsin Split Doubleheader, Munoz Drives in Three
- Today's Loons Doubleheader Postponed
- Timber Rattlers Shut out Loons 5-0 in Seven-Inning Contest, Game Two Postponed