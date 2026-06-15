Timber Rattlers Homer Twice in Series Finale Win over Loons

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (35-26) were held without a hit over the final four innings in a 7-3 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (33-26) on a 61-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

With a Dayton win and Lake County's game cancelled, Great Lakes is tied with the Captains atop the Midwest League East division. The Loons and Captains have a .574 winning percentage, the Dragons at 36-27 possess a .571 winning percentage.

- The Loons first two runs came on a pair of two-out hits. In the first inning, Eduardo Quintero doubled to right-center field. Emil Morales grounded a ball into center field to put Great Lakes up 1-0. Jose Izarra drove in his second run of the series with an RBI double up the third base line. It scored Samuel Munoz who started the second inning with a two bagger.

- Wisconsin piled up seven of the game's final eight runs. Tayden Hall hammered a ball in the second inning 405 feet. His solo blast over right field fence, cut the deficit to one. The Timber Rattlers then had a two-run fourth inning and three-run fifth inning. Braylon Payne punished a Matt Lanzendorfer fastball to deep left-center field. The three-run homer in the fifth lifted Wisconsin ahead 7-3.

- Chuck Davalan provided an RBI single, in the top of the fifth inning. MLB Pipeline's 94th overall prospect extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Timber Rattlers pitching did not permit a hit in the final four innings. 20-year-old Jayden Dubanewicz struck out five in his High-A debut.

Rounding Things Out

Robby Porco pitched 1.2 scoreless innings today. He has 7.1 innings and one run allowed so far with Great Lakes.

Up Next

The first half of the season ends June 18th. The Loons start a seven-game homestand, with the first four being the final four in the half. Great Lakes hosts the Lake County Captains. Game one is Tuesday June 16th; the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dow Diamond is a Two-fer Tuesday with two-for-one deals on ballpark favorites.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.