TinCaps Game Information: June 14 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-27) @ Dayton Dragons (35-27)

Sunday, June 14 | Day Air Ballpark | 1:05 PM | Game 63 of 132

RHP Isaiah Lowe (1-4, 36.0, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Montero (2-0, 25.1 IP, 3.20 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

LOOKING AHEAD: Fort Wayne returns home on Tuesday to finish out the first half against the First Half Western Division Champion, South Bend Cubs. It's the third and final set between the Hoosier State rivals in 2026, with the first two series taking place at Four Winds Field. The 'Caps are the only team in the Midwest League to win a series against South Bend, taking the final five of their series at Four Winds Field from April 28 to May 3. This upcoming week is the final series between the 'Caps and Cubs this season, with 15 of the 18 matchups falling in the first half.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio led off Saturday night's game with a home run, his second in as many games. DeCriscio launched his first professional grand slam on Friday, the first hit by a 'Cap in 2026. DeCriscio joins Brandon Butterworth and Kai Roberts as TinCaps to hit a lead-off homer at Day Air Ballpark in the last two seasons. The 23-year-old has 5 multi-hit games in his last 11 played and is hitting .313 since May 31.

TUCK'S THE MAN: Fort Wayne flamethrower Tucker Musgrove has struck out 36 batters across 16.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The No. 9 Padres prospect has the highest K/9 rate (19.44) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The 2023 seventh-round pick has allowed two runs across his last 13 appearances. Musgrove has 29 strikeouts and walked 7 across this stretch, giving him a 4.14 K/BB ratio. His 1.35 ERA ranks 4th among Midwest League bullpen arms with as many innings tossed since the stretch started on April 29.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears blasted his sixth home run of the campaign on Saturday. After not playing in the first two games of this series, Tears collected back-to-back two-hit showings on Thursday and Friday while doubling in both contests. Tears has 7 extra-base hits in his last 8 games and is slashing .300/.364/.800 since May 31 with 9 RBI.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells extended his team-leading 7-game hitting streak Saturday, reaching base in 3 of his 4 plate appearances. Wells is hitting .323 in 9 games this month after slashing .310/.400/.379 in 26 May contests. The 2024 16th-round pick is hitting .360 in his last 14 games, while getting on base at a .400 clip in that stretch. Wells has 15 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 33 walks.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is on a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in 12 of his last 12. In his last 15 games, Evans is slashing .308/.345/.462 with five doubles (three of which this week), and his second home run at the High-A level on Saturday at home against Lake County. Both home runs for Evans this season have come at Parkview Field after he did not leave the yard in 27 games with the club to end 2025. Evans has ten multi-hit showings in 2026.

THE GRAND SALAMI: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio capped off a 7-run 4th inning on Friday with the first TinCap grand slam in 2026. The last TinCap bases-loaded home run came from Jonathan Vastine, who did so on September 5, 2025, against West Michigan for the first homer of his professional career. Yesterday's grand salami is the 79th in Fort Wayne franchise history and the fifth all-time against the Dragons. The last grand slam against Dayton came off the bat of Nathan Martorella on May 21, 2023.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his tenth home run of the season on Friday, his first round-tripper since last Saturday at Parkview Field against Lake County. The 21-year-old's 3-for-5 showing in the win marks the second time he has picked up 3 hits in a game this season. The other instance came on May 15 against Cedar Rapids, where he also homered. Verdugo now has 24 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for eighth in career home runs, and is one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 8 of Verdugo's 10 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: After being 3 for his previous 34, TinCap left fielder Alex McCoy went 3-for-5 on Friday with a pair of doubles. McCoy leads the Midwest League with 20 doubles this season, as well as extra-base hits (31), and ranks fifth in total bases (108). The 24-year-old has hit the 20-double marker in 56 games this season, after no TinCap achieved the feat in the entire 2025 season. Friday was the second time McCoy doubled twice in a contest this season, with the other coming on April 18 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.