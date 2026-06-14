Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, June 14, between the Kernels and the Lansing Lugnuts, has been canceled due to unplayable grounds and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Beloit at Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday at 6:35.

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Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026

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