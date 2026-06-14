Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday
Published on June 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, June 14, between the Kernels and the Lansing Lugnuts, has been canceled due to unplayable grounds and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Beloit at Veterans Memorial Stadium Tuesday at 6:35.
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Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2026
- Lugnuts/Kernels Canceled Due to Unplayable Field Conditions - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 14 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels and Lugnuts Canceled Sunday
- Genth Transferred to St. Paul
- Kernels Explode for 23 Runs on 30 Hits, Win Shootout in Lansing 23-15
- Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4
- McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL