Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday
Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, June 21, between the Kernels and the Beloit Sky Carp, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 18. Cedar Rapids begins a 12-game road trip with a six-game series in Wisconsin beginning Tuesday at 6:40.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
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