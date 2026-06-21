Chiefs, Dayton Rained out on Sunday
Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs' and Dayton Dragons' scheduled contest for Sunday, June 21 at Dozer Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather. As the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, the game will not be rescheduled.
Ticket holders for today's game can exchange their tickets for any remaining 2026 Chiefs home game by contacting the Peoria Chiefs box office.
Peoria returns to action in Beloit on Tuesday, taking on the Sky Carp at 6:05 pm.
Check out the Peoria Chiefs Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Dayton Rained out on Sunday - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 20 vs. South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (3:05 PM at Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
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