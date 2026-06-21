Chiefs, Dayton Rained out on Sunday

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs' and Dayton Dragons' scheduled contest for Sunday, June 21 at Dozer Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather. As the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, the game will not be rescheduled.

Ticket holders for today's game can exchange their tickets for any remaining 2026 Chiefs home game by contacting the Peoria Chiefs box office.

Peoria returns to action in Beloit on Tuesday, taking on the Sky Carp at 6:05 pm.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.