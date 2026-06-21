Lugnuts Drop Father's Day Finale, 4-1
Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (3-0, 27-40) scored three runs in the first inning off the returning Mitch Myers and completed a five-game sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (0-3, 29-38), 4-1, on a Father's Day Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.
The Lugnuts fell to 4-13 against West Michigan in the season series, as compared to 25-25 against the rest of the Midwest League. For their part, the Whitecaps are 14-36 against the rest of the MWL.
Starter Myers made his first appearance for Lansing since September 6, 2024. He gave up a walk and three singles in the first inning, including an RBI single to Garrett Pennington and a two-run single to Ricardo Hurtado. The Pitt product settled in afterward to blank the Whitecaps in the next three frames, finishing with six strikeouts.
But though the Lugnuts placed a runner on base in every inning except for the seventh and ninth, they managed only one run: a Myles Naylor triple in the fourth followed by a C.J. Pittaro sacrifice fly off of West Michigan starter Rayner Castillo.
Lansing finished with four hits and four walks, with Pittaro finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and a double.
After a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts welcome in the Great Lakes Loons f or a six-game homestand f rom June 23-28. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026
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