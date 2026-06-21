Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out

Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Today's 1 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a future date when the River Bandits are in Wisconsin from July 17-19. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.







Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026

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