Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out
Published on June 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Today's 1 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to rain.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a future date when the River Bandits are in Wisconsin from July 17-19. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Game at Peoria Rained-Out on Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs, Dayton Rained out on Sunday - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 20 vs. South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (3:05 PM at Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Quad Cities' Father's Day Finale Rained Out
- Bandits Drop Second Straight to Rattlers
- Rattlers Spoil Chourio's Debut, Defeat Quad Cities, 12-2
- Shields Punches, Ramirez Crushes; Bandits Top Rattlers to End First Half
- Reyes Quality in Quad Cities' Win over Wisconsin