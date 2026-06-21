Bandits Drop Second Straight to Rattlers

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits (30-35, 0-2) suffered their second consecutive double-digit loss Saturday, as they fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (36-28, 2-0) 14-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The loss, Quad Cities largest of the season, saw Wisconsin plate runs in each of the final six innings of the game, while the River Bandits failed to record a hit with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 men on base.

Quad Cities' starter and Royals No. 22 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Blake Wolters began the night with three strikeouts during his first three scoreless innings, but Wisconsin opened the fourth inning with four-straight base runners to take the lead.

After Tayden Hall drove in Eric Bitonti with the go-ahead RBI-single, Luis Castillo plated Daniel Dickinson with an RBI-double. Andrick Nava made it a three-run frame, driving in Hall on a fielder's choice, before Luiyin Alastre put Wisconsin up 4-0 with an RBI-single of his own.

Wolters returned to the hill for the fifth and kotched his fifth and sixth strikeouts of the game, but not before the Rattlers loaded the bases with two outs.

Nick Conte entered from Quad Cities' bullpen and walked Juan Baez to score Bitonti and then balked home Dickinson before the frame ended with Wisconsin ahead 6-0.

Bitonti then tagged Conte for a pair of runs in the sixth with a double, pushing the visitors' lead to 8-0 and snapping the right-hander's team-best 10.1-inning scoreless streak in process.

After Rattlers' starter Jayden Dubanewicz shut out the Bandits through the first four innings, Quad Cities finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Ramon Ramirez and then gave way to Quinton Low, who walked the next two hitters he faced to load the bases before Tyriq Kemp drove in Ramirez with a sacrifice-fly.

Ramirez's single and Kemp's RBI would mark Quad Cities' last hit and only run of the night.

Cory Ronan pitched the next two frames for the Bandits and allowed an RBI-single to Josiah Ragsdale and a two-run homer to Marco Dinges the seventh, before Dickinson homered and Castillo RBI-singled in the eighth.

Ragsdale added Wisconsin's 14th run in the ninth against infielder Angel Acosta, who was asked to pitch for the third time this year, launching a homer of his own to right-center.

Low (2.0 IP) and Michael Fowler (2.0 IP) handled the final four innings on the hill for the Rattlers and scatted six Quad Cities walks while striking out six.

Dubanewicz (2-0) earned the win for Wisconsin, allowing one run with six strikeouts over a 5.0-inning start. Wolters (0-6) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities, surrendering six runs over 4.2 innings.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for their series finale with Wisconsin tomorrow, June 21, and send Tanner Jones (2-3, 5.85) to the mound opposite Braylon Owens (2-0, 4.19). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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