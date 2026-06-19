Shields Punches, Ramirez Crushes; Bandits Top Rattlers to End First Half

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - David Shields racked up a career-high-matching 10 strikeouts and Ramon Ramirez homered twice, as the Quad Cities River Bandits completed the first half of their 2026 schedule with a 9-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

After an RBI-double from Rattlers' outfielder Braylon Payne plated the game's first run in the opening frame, Ramirez struck for his first of the two long balls in the Bandits' half and took Wisconsin starter Ethan Dorchies deep for a go-ahead two-run shot.

Shields tallied a pair of strikeouts in each of his first three innings, but saw Payne strike again in the third, tying the game 3-3 with a two-run triple.

The left-hander rebounded with a perfect top of the fourth and saw Quad Cities' bats come to his aid in the bottom half, with Asbel Gonzalez plating Connor Rasmussen on a safety squeeze to put the Bandits back in front 4-3.

Two batters later, Blake Mitchell drove in a pair with a two-run single to knock Dorchies from his start after 3.2 innings.

Tanner Perry took over in search of the frame's final out, but first ran into Ramirez, who launched his second two-run homer of the game- his 10th of the year- to push Quad Cities ahead 8-3 and complete a five-run rally.

Once again working with the lead, Shields finished off his night by striking out the side in the fifth, securing his second-straight 10-strikeout performance in the process.

After Trevor Werner tagged Perry for another run and put the River Bandits up 9-3 with an RBI-double, right-hander Max Martin picked up right where Shields left off- working a season-high three scoreless innings in relief before LP Langevin closed out Quad Cities' win by striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

Wisconsin right-hander Daniel Corniel handled the final three innings of the game out of the Rattlers' bullpen, inducing a pair of double plays and striking out two.

Shields (5-4) earned the win for Quad Cities, while Dorchies (1-5) was saddled with his fourth loss in as many starts against the Bandits, allowing three runs on six hits, four walks, and four strikeouts.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park to begin the 2026 second half and play game four of their six-game series against tomorrow night and send Royals' No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Kendry Chourio to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Jason Woodward (1-2, 5.33). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

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