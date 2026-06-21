Chiefs Pitchers Limit Dragons to One Hit in 6-0 Peoria Victory

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Peoria, Ill. - Four Peoria pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout and the Chiefs hit three home runs as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-0 on Saturday night. The Dayton loss snapped the Dragons six-game winning streak.

The only Dayton hit in the game was a line drive single to right field by Peyton Stovall in the seventh inning.

Recap: Peoria starting pitcher Jacob Odle worked the first six innings without allowing a base hit. He struck out eight batters while walking four. The Dragons advanced only one runner as far as second base against Odle.

Peoria took the lead in the fourth inning on a lead-off home run by Jack Gurevitch. They added three more runs in the sixth to build their lead to 4-0, and then broke the game open with two runs in the seventh on a home run by Cameron Nickens with a runner on base.

Peyton Stovall lined a clean single to right field with one out in the top of the seventh, the only hit the Dragons could deliver on the night. The game also ended a streak of 10 consecutive contests in which the Dragons had belted at least one home run. They had combined to hit 32 homers over the previous 10 games heading into Saturday night.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (3-1) was charged with the loss. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons have hit 14 home runs in the first four games of the series at Peoria and outscored the Chiefs 38-7...In winning nine of their last 10 games, the Dragons have outscored their opponents 97-29.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-0, 40-27) will conclude their series with the Chiefs (0-1, 32-35) in Peoria on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm (EDT). Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.42) will start for Dayton against Peoria's Blake Aita (2-2, 3.56).

The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, June 23 vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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