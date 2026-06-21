Tonight's Loons Game Postponed

Published on June 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Tonight's game between the Great Lakes Loons (36-29) and Lake County Captains (38-27) has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond. The contest will be made up on a day from Tuesday, September 1st to Sunday September 6th in Eastlake, Ohio.

Tomorrow Sunday, June 21st will be a series finale at 1:05 p.m. ET. Celebrate Father's Day at Dow Diamond, presented by Modern Mechanics. Pregame features a Youth Clinic that will run from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, tickets available at Loons.com. Every Sunday Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota Saginaw.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2026

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