Quintero, Morales and Davalan All Homer, Loons Stomp TinCaps 12-2

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (43-30) (7-2) hit three home runs in a 12-2 rout of the Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-44) (5-5) on a 92-degree hot and sunny Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

- Tonight, the Loons had their fourth multi-homer game in a row. Emil Morales was first, with a 368-foot solo shot to deep right center field in the fifth. Morales knew it was no doubt, admiring it in the batters' box. The 19-year-old has eight homers in his first 32 games with Great Lakes.

- Chuck Davalan delivered two runs with a blink and you miss it; 103 mph laser shot over the right field fence. Davalan gave the Loons a 6-2 lead.

- Great Lakes' best inning was a five-run seventh inning. Eduardo Quintero 's first career grand slam was the highlight. His towering 370-foot blast landed in the fourth row passed the tall wall in left field.

- Loons' starter Zach Root struck out seven over six innings. The left-hander permitted two runs. The 2025 1st Rounder struck out the final four he faced, the top four on the TinCaps card.

- Fort Wayne committed five errors, four from their middle infield. Great Lakes tallied two runs in the first inning, with three walks, two wild pitches from Matthew Watson and an error at shortstop.

- Samuel Munoz and Victor Rodrigues each had an RBI hit tonight. Munoz finished June with a .318 average and .895 OPS.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons are now 8-5 in series openers. Great Lakes finished June with a 14-10 record.

Up Next

The Loons and TinCaps have 7:05 p.m. ET start times the next three nights. Tomorrow Wednesday, July 1st, Fort Wayne hosts Great Lakes at Parkview Field.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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