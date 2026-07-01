Chiefs Drop Series Opener to T-Rats 5-4

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs couldn't capitalize on late scoring opportunities and dropped the series opener with Wisconsin 5-4 on Tuesday night at Dozer Park. The loss is the Chiefs second straight one-run loss.

With the loss, Peoria drops to 4-5 in the second half, while Wisconsin is now 8-1 since June 19.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with nobody out in the second. In his first High-A at-bat, Tyler Rodriguez singled in Tayden Hall to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 advantage. However, Peoria starter Blake Aita escaped the jam with only one run scoring.

In the top of the third, Eric Bitonti reached first on a one-out single before Hall sent one well beyond the right-field fence for a two-run shot, putting Wisconsin ahead 3-0.

The Chiefs went station to station in the bottom of the third.

After Ian Petrutz and Luis Pino singled and Anyelo Encarnación walked, José Suárez, Jack Gurevitch and Josh Kross all recorded RBI base hits as Peoria surged ahead 4-3.

In what would prove to be the game-deciding blast, Braylon Payne boosted the Timber Rattlers back in front, 5-4, with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth.

Aita tossed 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five. It snapped a stretch of eight consecutive starts in which Aita had allowed fewer than three earned runs.

Wisconsin right-hander Josh Knoth gave up four runs on seven hits in his five innings, walking one and striking out four.

Jawilme Ramírez relieved Aita and struck out three of the four batters he faced. Ramírez, Christian Worley, Jason Savacool and Nolan Sparks combined for 5.1 scoreless frames.

In the eighth, Peoria threatened to tie or take the lead when it loaded the bases with one out. The Chiefs' rally was cut short when Petrutz grounded into an inning-ending double play.

It was déjà vu in the ninth. Wisconsin had the bases juiced with one away, but Juan Baez bounced into a double play to end the inning, leaving the bases full and keeping it a 5-4 game.

Down by one in the bottom of the ninth, Encarnación reached first with a one-out single, but Suárez and Gurevitch struck out to end the game.

The Chiefs and T-Rats square off for the second of six times this week on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos are available, and dogs are welcome into Dozer Park.

As the Chiefs went homerless tonight, ticket holders for Tuesday night's game will receive free admission to Wednesday's game as part of the Home Run Guarantee, presented by Lippmann's Furniture.

Fans can listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app. Tickets for this week's homestand, including Saturday's Fourth of July contest, are available on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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