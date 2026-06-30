Dayton Dragons Offering Special $2.50 Lawn Ticket Price to Celebrate America 250 June 30 Through July 5

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons are offering a special price on lawn tickets June 30 through July 5. For the extremely low price of only $2.50 per ticket, fans can join a homestand-long celebration of 250 years of America presented by Resonant Sciences at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences have teamed up to make each game a party for fans of all ages. There will be patriotic Dragons fun including the Green Team and mascots Heater, Gem, and Blaze, inflatable displays, face painting, patriotic merchandise, activities for kids, and more! Each fan entering the gate will also receive a PlayBall! program featuring a patriotic coloring contest winner presented by Resonant Sciences.

Learn more about the activities and other America 250 exclusive ticket deals at daytondragons.com/usa. *Please note the daily schedule of America 250 events are subject to change.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2026 regular season games including this special ticket price on lawn tickets can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

In person by coming to the Dragons Box Office, open M-F, 9am to 5pm

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Email the Dragons at dragons@daytondragons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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