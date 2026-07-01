Lugnuts Edge Dragons in 11 Innings, 7-6

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the 11th inning and then held off a Dayton comeback effort to defeat the Dragons 7-6 on Tuesday night. The game was played in three hours, 23 minutes, the longest contest of 2026 for the Dragons.

A crowd of 7,695 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: Lansing scored a single run in the top of the first inning before the Dragons took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Peyton Stovall led off the inning for the Dragons with a sharp single to right field, and Ryan McCrystal doubled over the head of the center fielder to move Stovall to third. With two outs, new Dragons shortstop Julio Carreras ripped a hard double to the gap in left-center to drive in both runners and give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

There was no further scoring in the game until the top of the ninth inning, when the Lugnuts tied the game. With one out in the ninth, Lansing got back-to-back infield singles to start their rally. After a bloop single to center field to load the bases, Lansing's Justin Reimer singled to deep right to bring in the tying run.

The Dragons had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. Ryan McCrystal walked to start the inning and Carreras walked with one out to put runners at first and second. But Yerlin Confidan grounded into a fielder's choice for the second out, and Tyson Lewis bounced out to second to end the threat.

Lansing scored one run in the top of the 10th when Dragons right fielder Mason Neville dropped a fly ball with two outs to allow a run to score. The Dragons loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th and tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Alfredo Alcantara, but Diego Omana struck out to end the inning as the game went to the 11th.

Dragons reliever Trent Hodgdon allowed a pair of walks in the 11th as Lansing loaded the bases. Hodgdon got a big strikeout for the second out, but Lansing's Ali Camarillo delivered a two-run single to put Lansing in front 5-3, and two more runs scored on a fielding error by Alcantara, the Dayton second baseman to allow the Lugnuts to take a 7-3 lead to the bottom of the 11th.

Jacob Friend opened the Dayton half of the inning with a single to center to drive in the free runner and make it 7-4. Carreras then singled to center to bring the tying run to the plate with no outs. But Confidan flied out to right and Lewis struck out for the second out. Victor Acosta then reached on a throwing error on a ground ball to third base to allow the game to continue, and Neville followed with a run-scoring single to make it 7-6. Stovall walked to load the bases and move the tying run to third with the winning run at second. But Alcantara popped out to second base on the first pitch to end the game.

New Dragons shortstop Julio Carreras played a sensational game in his Dayton debut. Carreras had a double, single, walk, two runs batted in, and numerous outstanding defensive plays. McCrystal, in his return to the Dragons after spending the first month of the season in Dayton before spending time with Double-A Chattanooga, had two hits including a double, along with a walk.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Floyd worked the first two and one-third innings before reaching his pitch limit. Floyd allowed one run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Dragons reliever David Lorduy, who has primarily been a starter this season, worked five shutout innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-5, 43-32) host the Lugnuts (2-8, 31-43) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ovis Portes (1-4, 10.27) is scheduled to start for the Dragons against Lansing's Samuel Dutton (1-5, 3.88). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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