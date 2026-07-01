It's a Winning Streak: Nuts Outlast Dragons in 11

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







DAYTON, OH - Justin Riemer forced extra innings with an RBI single in the ninth, Ali Camarillo sparked a four-run rally with a two-run single in the 11th, and the Lansing Lugnuts (2-8, 30-43) held off the Dayton Dragons (4-5, 43-32), 7-6 in 11 innings, on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Lansing had ended a franchise record 11-game losing streak in its last game, Sunday, overcoming deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 to beat Great Lakes 8-7 in 10 innings.

The formula worked again in the opener at Dayton. A Julio Carreras two-run double in the first inning, giving the Dragons a 2-1 lead, held up all the way into the ninth. But Lansing collected four straight singles against closer Victor Diaz, the last of which saw Riemer single in pinch-runner Carlos Pacheco to tie the game.

After each team scored in the tenth inning, the Nuts loaded the bases in the 11th against Trent Hodgdon on a pair of walks drawn by Riemer and C.J. Pittaro. After a strikeout of Myles Naylor, Camarillo drilled a single into center for a 5-3 lead. Second baseman Alfredo Alcantara followed with a two-run error, booting a Jared Sprague-Lott grounder to allow Pittaro and Camarillo to score.

Dayton rallied in the bottom of the 11th against Jack Mahoney, plating three runs and loading the bases with two outs. But Abel Mercedes retired Alcantara on a popout to second baseman Riemer, wrapping up the win.

Riemer, Naylor, Camarillo and Nate Nankil each notched two-hit games in the win. In a no-decision, Lansing starter Steven Echavarria struck out six while allowing five hits, two runs and no walks in six innings for his third quality start of the season.

Samuel Dutton starts against Dayton right-hander Ovis Portes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., as the Lugnuts go for a third straight victory. The Lugnuts are on the road until the All-Star Break, next returning to Jackson Field™ for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps from July 17-19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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