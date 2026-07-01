Fort Wayne Drops Series Opener at Home

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Tuesday night's series opener 12-2 to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (32-44, 5-5) got their first extra-base hit in the second inning from left fielder Jack Costello. The 25-year-old's 14th double of the season scored Rosman Verdugo to put the 'Caps on the board. Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) led off the third inning with a double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) to tie the game at 2.

Great Lakes (43-30, 7-2) got a quality start from Zach Root (No. 12 Dodgers prospect) in the win. The southpaw struck out seven in six innings and allowed two runs on five hits in his second quality start of 2026. Right-hander Isaac Ayon tossed three no-hit innings following Root to collect his first save of the campaign.

The Loons clobbered three homers in the back half of the contest to propel them in front. Shortstop Emil Morales (MLB No. 49/Dodgers No. 5 prospect) hit a solo shot to lead off the fifth frame for his eighth round-tripper with Great Lakes this season. Left fielder Chuck Davalan (MLB No. 89/Dodgers No. 7 prospect) blasted a two-run homer in the sixth, and center fielder Eduardo Quintaro (MLB No. 33/Dodgers No. 3 prospect) clobbered a grand slam in the seventh, the fifth by a Loon this season

Next Game: Wednesday, July 1 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Winyer Chourio

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Aidan Foeller

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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