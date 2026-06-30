Chiefs Announce Home Run Guarantee, Presented by Lippmann's Furniture

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - With the Peoria Chiefs closing in on the franchise record for most home runs in a season at an unprecedented pace, the team has announced a never-before-seen promotion: a home run guarantee.

Beginning with the team's home game on Tuesday, June 30 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Chiefs are guaranteeing that fans at Dozer Park will see a Chiefs home run. If the Chiefs do not go deep in the game, fans' tickets will be redeemable for a ticket to the next day's game, courtesy of Lippmann's Furniture.

"The home run is the most exciting play in sports, and this promotion guarantees that all our fans can get involved in the record-breaking excitement," Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said. "There's never been a better time to watch big flies at Dozer Park and we don't want anybody to miss out."

The offer is valid for home games starting this week, until the Chiefs reach 122 home runs for the season - the franchise record, which was set in 2002. Cardinals Hall of Famer Yadier Molina contributed seven home runs to the record that season.

For example: if the Chiefs are held without a home run on Wednesday night, fans attending that game will receive admission to attend Thursday night's game. The deal is valid for only the next day's game and cannot be redeemed for any other date.

Peoria enters this week's homestand with 108 home runs in just 74 games. 58 of those home runs have come at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs lead the Midwest League in home runs and slugging percentage (.458) entering Tuesday's game. They are tied for ninth (of 120 teams) in Minor League Baseball in longballs, one of only five teams below AAA with 108 or more.

The Chiefs, the High-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are home for the full week of June 30 through July 5. Tickets for all six games are available for purchase online at PeoriaChiefs.com or by contacting the Dozer Park Box Office.







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