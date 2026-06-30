TinCaps Game Information: June 30 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-43, 5-4) vs. Great Lakes Loons (42-30, 6-2)

Tuesday, June 30 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 76 of 132

LHP Zach Root (1-2, 37.1 IP, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Matthew Watson (1-4, 44.0 IP, 5.73 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

WE MEET AGAIN: Fort Wayne returns home on Tuesday to take on the Great Lakes Loons for the first time since Opening Weekend. The Loons will come to Parkview Field twice in the second half, with 18 of the 21 matchups between the two teams this season falling after the first half. Great Lakes took 2 of 3 from the 'Caps during Opening Weekend, with the final 2 games being played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 5 due to rain that washed out the Saturday night game. Tuesday night is Family Feast night at the ballpark, along with Paw Patrol night, with Premium ticket packages that include a pregame guaranteed meet-and-greet with Marshall. Wednesday night is Fort Wayne Pufferbelly night, with the first 1,500 fans receiving a rally towel at the gate. Friday night is Harry Potter night, where fans can get their own Harry Potter game-worn jersey with a NUCOR All-Star ticket. Saturday will be the Fourth of July celebration of America's 250th Birthday, followed by the City of Fort Wayne Postgame Fireworks. Sunday concludes the week with a TinCaps reversible bucket hat Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, presented by Parkview Health, and postgame autographs, presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: The TinCaps are coming off a series at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County, where they split a series with the Captains for the second time this season. Fort Wayne won the first two games of the series as part of a four-game winning streak dating back to the previous weekend at home against South Bend. It's the seventh series this season where the 'Caps have at least split, with their three series wins coming against South Bend (April 28-May 3 & June 16-21) and Beloit (May 5-10).

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio has reached base safely in his last 10 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .308/.386/.564 with a .950 OPS in the stretch with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 7 RBI. DeCriscio homered in consecutive games last week in Eastlake on Friday and Saturday after doing so on June 12 & 13 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. DeCriscio finished a double shy of the cycle on Friday and has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). 5 of DeCriscio's 6 home runs have come away from Parkview Field this season, with the last 4 being hit in the state of Ohio.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Last Tuesday night's 6-2 win marked the 18th one-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history. Starter Matthew Watson spun six innings before passing the ball off to right-hander Will Varmette, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Southpaw Braian Salazar collected the final six outs, striking out four batters in the process. It was the first one-hitter for the TinCaps in 367 days, with the last one coming on June 21, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Both TinCap one-hitters in 2025 were against Dayton, with the other being the 2-0 win on May 3, twirled by Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin. Of the 18 one-hitters in franchise history, it's the first against Lake County and the first allowing 2 runs.

WATTY WORKING: TinCap right-hander Matthew Watson picked up his first professional win last Tuesday at Classic Auto Group Park. The 24-year-old gave up 2 runs on 1 hit in 6.0 innings of work, the longest start of his career. Watson has gone 5.0 or more innings in 5 of his last 6 starts and tossed the third straight quality start by a TinCap after Abraham Parra did so on Saturday and Jamie Hitt followed suit in Sunday's series finale against South Bend at Parkview Field the week before.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne announced that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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