Dragons Dream Big Award in Partnership with CYMI Holdings to Honor the Neon Press July 2

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with CYMI Holdings, will be recognizing Jonathan McNeal of The Neon as a Dream Big Award recipient at the Dragons game on Thursday, July 2, against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

The Dream Big Award program presented by CYMI Holdings began in 2024 to award individuals exemplifying a stellar entrepreneurial spirit. These individuals are recognized for their determination and dedication to growing their own unique businesses and making the Miami Valley a better place to live, work, and play.

Each recipient of the Dream Big Award receives a three homestand-long recognition period where they are provided various marketing opportunities through the Dragons promotional outlets, a season ticket plan, and a luxury suite night. The marketing period culminates with a special inning break where the Dream Big Award trophy is presented to the honoree on the field.

Jonathan McNeal took over management of The Neon movie theater in 2001 with the goal of creating a safe, inclusive space where all communities can see themselves represented in cinema. Specializing in independent films, The Neon prioritizes stories that are often overlooked or not shown in traditional theaters. Its carefully curated programming is built through extensive research, attendance at film festivals, and Jonathan's relationships within the film industry, bringing impactful and inspiring films to Dayton audiences.

Open 365 days a year, The Neon serves as a community asset for churches, organizations, universities, and artists alike. Committed to supporting the growth of the medium and emerging filmmakers, The Neon offers local creators the opportunity to rent a screen and showcase their work to the public on the big screen.

Beyond its two digital screens, The Neon regularly hosts patio parties, live music, community events, and unique experiences. At its core, The Neon's mission can be summed up in three words: Cinema. Culture. Community.

To learn more about The Neon, visit the theater at 130 E. Fifth Street in downtown Dayton or visit their website at www.neonmovies.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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