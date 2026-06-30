Nuts Exchange Catching Tandem with Stockton

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Tzu-Chen Sha is placed on the Temporary Inactive List

- Catchers Carlos Franco and Ben Newton are transferred to Stockton (Class-A - California League)

- Catchers Bryan Arendt and Logan Sauve are received from Stockton.

Both Arendt (13th round) and Sauve (7th round) were drafted in 2025 by the A's, with each coincidentally selected alongside a college teammate. They are now reunited in Lansing: Arendt with fellow UNC Wilmington Seahawk and current Lugnuts starter Zane Taylor, and Sauve with fellow West Virginia Mountaineer and current Lugnuts reliever Griffin Kirn.

The Lugnuts (1-8, 30 - 43) open a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (4-4, 43-31) tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark, next returning home from July 17-19 against Fort Wayne. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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