Beloit Blanks Cubs 4-0 to Open Seires

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Beloit, WI - For the second time this season, Miami Marlins number-27 prospect Aiden May has worked six scoreless innings against the South Bend Cubs. Back on April 19, May started what turned into a no-hitter thrown against the Cubs. Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium, May helped whitewash the Cubs again, tossing six shutout frames in what turned into a 4-0 victory for Beloit.

Jostin Florentino got the start for South Bend, striking out six batters over five innings. Florentino has at least six strikeouts over his last three outings, with seven punchouts picked up last start versus Quad Cities.

Florentino brought his good stuff on Tuesday, but after a one out walk was dealt to Jesus Hernandez in the bottom of the third, Starlyn Caba singled, and Emilio Barreras crushed a three-run homer for the first lead of the series.

South Bend picked up three hits against May, with a pair of singles by Angel Cepeda and Logan Poteet, and a double by Kane Kepley. In the game, South Bend went 0/5 with runners in scoring position.

After five complete innings, Florentino wrapped up his start with the three runs allowed. In the 6th, Nate Williams took the mound and battled through a jam with the bases loaded and no outs. Beloit picked up just a singular run on an RBI sac-fly by Colby Shade.

Late in the game, Brayden Spears pitched two shutout innings out of the Cubs bullpen, giving South Bend an opportunity to come back.

The Beloit bullpen prevented any Cubs comeback, however, getting a single scoreless frames from Franklin Sanchez, Jayden Estanista, and Juan Reynoso.

With the loss, South Bend has an even second-half record of 5-5, with a total mark of 44-28. The Cubs and Sky Carp will get together again on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM EST. Right-hander Mason McGwire is set to toe the rubber in game two of this week's series.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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