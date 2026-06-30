Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

Published on June 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 l Game # 75 (9)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (1-8, 30-43) at Dayton Dragons (4-4, 43-31)

RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 6.23) vs. RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 7.04)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lansing 5, Dayton 4.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022)

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 10, West Michigan 4. The Dragons scored in each of the first three innings to build a 6-2 lead and held on to earn a series split. Carlos Sanchez led an 11-hit Dayton attack, going 3 for 5 with three runs scored. Ariel Almonte had a solo home run and RBI single.

Last Series: vs. West Michigan (June 23-28): Dayton 3, West Michigan 3. The Whitecaps outscored the Dragons 39-36. Dayton team stats in the series: .266 batting avg. (.268 with runners in scoring position); 6 HR, 10 SB, 7.02 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons and Reds have announced significant roster changes for the Dragons. Five Dayton players have been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga including catcher Alfredo Duno, first baseman Carter Graham, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, outfielder Kien Vu, and starting pitcher Jose Montero. Taking their places on the Dayton roster (listed here with their most recent teams) are third baseman/shortstop Tyson Lewis (Daytona), catcher Ryan McCrystal (Chattanooga), utility man Johnny Ascanio (Chattanooga), shortstop Jose Carrero (Chattanooga), and outfielder Marcus Smith (independent Kansas City Monarchs of American Association). Pitcher Luke Hayden has also returned to the Dragons from Daytona.

The Dragons 12-5 over their last 17 games (since June 9). They lead the MWL in runs scored (133) and home runs (38) in those 17 games.

The Dragons are 30-17 since May 5. Since May 5, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs (82 in 47 games) and OPS (.866).

The Dragons have hit 96 HR in 74 G, on pace to finish the year with 170 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 447 runs, on pace to finish the year with 791 (club record is 730 in 2000).

Tyson Lewis Joins Dragons:

The Dragons roster includes high-level prospect Tyson Lewis, ranked at #4 on the Reds top-30 Prospects list by MLB Pipeline. He is #5 on the Baseball America list. Lewis spent the first three months of this season with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. Last season, Lewis was a Full-Season All-Star in the Arizona Complex League with the Reds club, batting .340 with six home runs and 35 RBI in 46 games. He was the 2024 Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year as he led Millard West High School in Omaha to the state championship. He was the highest-drafted position player ever from the state of Nebraska, taken in the second round by the Reds that summer. Lewis was also named by Baseball America as the Reds organization's Best Power Hitter in their list of players with the best tools.

Notes on Dragons hitters who were promoted since Sunday: Carter Graham batted .322, 17 HR, 60 RBI in three months with the Dragons and was on pace to finish the year with 30 home runs and 106 RBI. Graham broke the Dragons club record for highest batting average in a First Half season at .330 and also broke the club record for most grand slam home runs in a season with three. Graham has three 2-homer games, five 4-hit games, and five games with at least 5 RBI. He tied the club record on May 28 for most RBI in a game with 8 (a record that was also tied on June 18 (Game 2) by Jacob Friend. Graham ranked first in the MWL in RBI and second in home runs at the time of his promotion. Carlos Sanchez batted .313, 9 HR, 36 RBI with the Dragons this season. He was leading the MWL in hits and ranked second in runs. Alfredo Duno batted .260 with 16 HR and 47 RBI. He was third in the MWL in home runs, eighth in extra base hits, and 10 th in slugging percentage. Kien Vu batted .266, 12 HR, and 45 RBI. He was third in the MWL in runs, tied for second in triples, tied for fifth in extra base hits, and fifth in stolen bases including a game-winning steal of home.

Dragons Batter of the Week: Carlos Sanchez: 12 for 21, .522, 1 HR, 8 RBI. Dragons Pitcher of the Week: Jimmy Romano: 5.1 IP, 0 R, 2 Sv.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Samuel Dutton (1-5, 3.88) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-4, 10.27)

Thursday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Zane Taylor (5-4, 3.24) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (3-3, 5.74) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Friday, July 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (0-2, 14.29) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.93)

Saturday, July 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (3-3, 3.53) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.46)

Sunday, July 5 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria at Dayton RH Ty Floyd

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2026

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