TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 7 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on July 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 28 players, 3 on injured list):

- Left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt and left-handed pitcher Ryan Och transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Right-handed pitcher Kannon Kemp reinstated off the 60-Day Injured List

- Right-handed pitcher Clark Candiotti transferred from Double-A San Antonio

- Right-handed pitcher CJ Widger released (July 5)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-47, 7-8) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (32-47, 8-7)

Tuesday, July 7 | LMCU Ballpark | 12:05 PM | Game 82 of 132

RHP Kannon Kemp (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Howey (1-1, 15.1 IP, 6.46 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: The TinCaps and Whitecaps square off for the first time this season at LMCU Ballpark this week. Fort Wayne sees West Michigan just 12 times this season, the least of any opponent in the East Division. The TinCaps concluded their 2025 season in Comstock Park after playing the Whitecaps in two different series at Parkview Field in May and August. West Michigan comes to the Summit City for the lone series between the two teams in Fort Wayne this season, the week of August 4-9.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: Fort Wayne is coming off a series at home against the Great Lakes Loons, who they play 18 games against in the second half in 2026. The TinCaps won on Friday and Saturday night, with July 4 being an evening fans in Fort Wayne will not forget for a long time. The marathon game lasted 4 hours and 48 minutes and took 14 innings to come to a close while celebrating America's 250th birthday as Kasen Wells delivered a walk-off bases-loaded single.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt spun his fourth quality start of the season in his final appearance with the team on Sunday before his promotion to Double-A San Antonio. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits in six innings of work and punched out six while not walking a batter. Hitt has four of the seven quality starts for Fort Wayne this season and has tossed one in each of his last two outings at Parkview Field. The lefty made seven starts at home in his TinCap tenure and posted a 2.25 ERA across 36.0 innings. Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin, being the first Fort Wayne arm to receive the award in 2026. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin.

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC: Fort Wayne and Great Lakes needed 14 innings and 4 hours and 48 minutes to determine a winner in the longest game for the TinCaps by innings since July 30, 2016. The evening featured 25 runs on 32 hits with 30 runners left on base. Each team used six pitchers, with Great Lakes totaling 217 pitches and Fort Wayne logging 274. Five home runs were hit between both teams, and the pitching staffs combined to walk 14 batters while punching out 26.

IN THE HISTORY BOOKS: Saturday's game, by game time, is the third-longest game in Parkview Field and TinCaps-era (2009-present) history at 4:48. It is the first since the 'Caps record of 5:45 on April 16, 2014, vs Burlington, in an 18-inning 7-5 loss at home. The only other 5-hour game came on Aug. 21, 2013, in a 16-inning 7-6 win vs. South Bend. By innings, it is the longest game since July 30, 2016 (15 Innings vs. Lansing, 4-3 W), and tied for the 6th-longest game in the TinCaps-era.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 16 wins following Saturday's victory. The 'Caps battled back every chance they got on Saturday in the longest game for the franchise since July 30, 2016. Fort Wayne now has 25 comeback victories in 2026. The 'Caps are now 2-2 in extra-inning games.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne now has five walk-off wins in 2026 following Kasen Wells' game-winning base hit in the 14th frame on Saturday. It is the second walk-off hit for Fort Wayne on July 4 in franchise history, with Nerwillian Cedeno's walk-off two-run single in 2023 against West Michigan being the other. The most recent walk-off hit belongs to Jack Costello, who came through with an infield single in a 4-3 win in game one of a doubleheader against South Bend on June 18. Justin DeCriscio played hero against Lake County on June 2 with a game-winning RBI single in the 9th inning. Jack Costello's first walk-off of the season came on May 22 in the 9th against Dayton. Rosman Verdugo delivered the first walk-off victory on a base hit against Lansing on April 9. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells started the fireworks in downtown Fort Wayne last night with his bases-loaded walk-off single in the 14th inning. Dating back to June 3 (25 games), Wells is slashing .289/.379/.349 with a .728 OPS. The Graham, Texas native is Fort Wayne's best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .316.







Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2026

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