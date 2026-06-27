Loons Launch Three Home Runs, Hernandez Hits Two and Wagner One in 9-4 Win
Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (41-29) (5-1) hit three longballs in a 9-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-42) (0-7) on a 72-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Jackson® Field™. The five-run win is their fifth straight victory.
- Jose Hernandez went deep twice with near identical home runs hit to the berm beyond the left field fence. The 23-year-old hammered a solo homer 379 feet in the third. In the fifth, a 2-1 pitch carried 378 feet. The two-run jack gave Great Lakes a 5-4 lead.
- Logan Wagner notched his second homer since returning to the Loons on June 21st. His ninth inning smash was a no doubt 442 foot shot that was 110 mph off the bat. Wagner has nine home runs in 33 games this season with Great Lakes.
- Loons' pitching struck out 12, Robby Porco punched out five. The right-hander earned the win, with 2.1 innings scoreless. He entered with two outs in the fourth and finished the sixth.
- For the third game of four played this week, Great Lakes plated a run in the first inning. Emil Morales drove home Eduardo Quintero with an RBI single. Morales added a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Quintero reached four times, with two hits and two walks.
- Lansing tallied three total runs through the first three games this week. Tonight, the Lugnuts scored four. C.J. Pittaro and Ali Camarillo each had two RBI. Great Lakes starter Sterling Patick permitted four runs, three earned. He finished the day with a pair of strikeouts.
- The Loons best inning was a four-run fifth inning. Hernandez's second homer, a Logan Wagner RBI double and an RBI single by Eduardo Guerrero turned a one-run deficit into a three-run advantage.
Rounding Things Out
This five-game winning streak matches the longest stretch in 2026. The Loons won five games in a row against the West Michigan Whitecaps from May 13th to May 17th.
Up Next
The series has already been won by the Loons, tomorrow Saturday, June 27th, they go for their sixth consecutive win. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Rattlers Win Sixth Straight Game - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Hernandez Two Homers Help Loons Top Olive Burgers - Lansing Lugnuts
- Fort Wayne Blasts Three Homers in Friday Night Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kendle Blasts Home Run but Kernels Fall Short in Wisconsin, 10-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Loons Launch Three Home Runs, Hernandez Hits Two and Wagner One in 9-4 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Cubs' Comeback Outscores Mitchell's Homer in Bandits' Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cepeda's Single, Brockett's Brilliance Lead Cubs to 4-3 Defeat of Quad Cities - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs' Bullpen Falters Late in Loss to Beloit - Peoria Chiefs
- Cepeda's Single, Brockett's Brilliance Lead Cubs to 4-3 Defeat of Quad Cities - South Bend Cubs
- Dragons' Game Postponed on Friday - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps and Dragons Washed Away on Friday - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Game Information: June 26 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Launch Three Home Runs, Hernandez Hits Two and Wagner One in 9-4 Win
- Loons Shutout Lugnuts 2-0; Wright Goes 5.2 Innings, a Career-Best
- Harlan Drives in Three in Loons Debut, Great Lakes Beats Lansing 6-2
- Six Peps Hit a Double in 7-1 Series Opener Win over Locos
- Morales and Wagner Homer, Loons Take Series Finale 5-4 on Father's Day