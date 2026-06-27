Loons Launch Three Home Runs, Hernandez Hits Two and Wagner One in 9-4 Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (41-29) (5-1) hit three longballs in a 9-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-42) (0-7) on a 72-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Jackson® Field™. The five-run win is their fifth straight victory.

- Jose Hernandez went deep twice with near identical home runs hit to the berm beyond the left field fence. The 23-year-old hammered a solo homer 379 feet in the third. In the fifth, a 2-1 pitch carried 378 feet. The two-run jack gave Great Lakes a 5-4 lead.

- Logan Wagner notched his second homer since returning to the Loons on June 21st. His ninth inning smash was a no doubt 442 foot shot that was 110 mph off the bat. Wagner has nine home runs in 33 games this season with Great Lakes.

- Loons' pitching struck out 12, Robby Porco punched out five. The right-hander earned the win, with 2.1 innings scoreless. He entered with two outs in the fourth and finished the sixth.

- For the third game of four played this week, Great Lakes plated a run in the first inning. Emil Morales drove home Eduardo Quintero with an RBI single. Morales added a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Quintero reached four times, with two hits and two walks.

- Lansing tallied three total runs through the first three games this week. Tonight, the Lugnuts scored four. C.J. Pittaro and Ali Camarillo each had two RBI. Great Lakes starter Sterling Patick permitted four runs, three earned. He finished the day with a pair of strikeouts.

- The Loons best inning was a four-run fifth inning. Hernandez's second homer, a Logan Wagner RBI double and an RBI single by Eduardo Guerrero turned a one-run deficit into a three-run advantage.

Rounding Things Out

This five-game winning streak matches the longest stretch in 2026. The Loons won five games in a row against the West Michigan Whitecaps from May 13th to May 17th.

Up Next

The series has already been won by the Loons, tomorrow Saturday, June 27th, they go for their sixth consecutive win. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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