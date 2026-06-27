Cubs' Comeback Outscores Mitchell's Homer in Bandits' Loss

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







South Bend, Indiana - Royals' top prospect Blake Mitchell launched his 13th home run of the season Friday, but it proved Quad Cities only run-producing swing of the night, as the River Bandits (31-38, 1-5) fell to the South Bend Cubs (43-26, 4-3) 4-3 at Four Winds Field.

Mitchell's homer came as the third batter of the game. After Asbel Gonzalez drew a walk off Cubs' starter Nazier Mule to begin the game, Nolan Sailors pushed a double down the third base line. Six pitched later, Mitchell blasted Quad Cities ahead 3-0 with a deep drive over the right-field wall.

The early cushion was more than enough for River Bandits' starter and Royals' No. 2 prospect Kendry Chourio, who followed his career-high 10-strikeout performance in his High-A debut last week with his first High-A quality start.

The right-hander stranded four Cubs baserunners over the first four innings of the game, before Kane Kepley's sacrifice-fly plated Drew Bowser and got South Bend on the board 3-1 in the fifth.

Chourio concluded his start with a one-two-three sixth, including his fourth and final strikeout, before turning the mound over to reliever Jordan Woods.

Two batters into the left-hander's outing, Justin Stransky trimmed Quad Cities' lead to one with a solo homer in the seventh, before Kepley's leadoff double followed by Josiah Hartshorn's walk set up Angel Cepeda's two-run go-ahead single in the eighth.

Cubs' left-hander Jackson Brockett (5-1) took over for Mule with one out in the fourth and never gave up the baseball, firing 5.1-scoreless innings to close out the game and earn the win, including five strikeouts, and a stretch of 14-straight retired.

Woods (0-1) was charged with the loss and his first blown save of the season surrendering the Cubs' final three runs on three hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Quad Cities returns to Four Winds Field for game five of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Blake Wolters (0-6, 12.33) to the mound opposite Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 3.38), who is slated to make a Triple-A rehabilitation start for South Bend. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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