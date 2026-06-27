'Caps and Dragons Washed Away on Friday

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







DAYTON, OH - For the second time this season, the West Michigan Whitecaps watched one of their road games washed out due to rain, as the fourth contest of their six-game series against the Dayton Dragons was postponed due to inclement weather on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

Persistent rain moving through Dayton throughout the day intensified into the evening to force the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. The Whitecaps and Dragons will now play a Saturday doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games beginning at 6:05pm from Day Air Ballpark.

On Thursday, the Whitecaps enjoyed their best performance of this series with an 11-4 victory over the Dragons in a game carried by their bullpen, who covered eight of the nine innings in the contest allowing just three runs. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps offense broke out on two different occasions, scoring five runs in both the third and seventh innings as part of the victory. To begin the second half, the Whitecaps are off to a 4-2 start and had entered the night sitting in second place in the Midwest League Eastern Division.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series with a doubleheader against the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday at 6:05pm. Pitchers Jake Miller is scheduled to get the start in the opener, while Charlie Christensen makes his Whitecaps debut to start the nightcap against Dragons righties Reynardo Cruz and Jose Montero. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.