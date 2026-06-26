TinCaps Game Information: June 26 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-41, 4-2) @ Lake County Captains (39-30, 2-3)

Friday, June 26 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 73 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 42.0 IP, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Will McCausland (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

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MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander and Padres No. 4-ranked prospect Kash Mayfield will take the mound Friday night for his third start against Lake County this season. The 21-year-old has gone five innings in each of his first two starts against the Captains this year, with his other start at Classic Auto Group Park being back on April 17 in game one of a doubleheader. Seven of Mayfield's 11 starts this season have been scoreless, with five of his outings hitting the five-inning mark. Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on May 15 against Cedar Rapids. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. The 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The 2024 Padres first-round pick tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

FINISHING STRONG: The TinCaps got scoreless outings out of the bullpen from Bernard Jose, Ryan Och, and Javier Chacon as the final 3 arms to pitch on Thursday. Jose retired all five batters he faced in his first appearance with Fort Wayne since May 2 on the road against South Bend. The right-hander collected two strikeouts with the bases loaded in the third inning before working a 1-2-3 fourth frame. Och allowed one hit in two frames, lowering his season ERA to 0.84 in seven appearances with Fort Wayne. The southpaw has appeared in games with Fort Wayne in parts of three seasons (2022, 2024, 2026) after being drafted by the Padres in the 7th round in 2021 out of Southern Miss. Chacon worked two hitless frames to end the night for TinCap pitching and struck out the side in the eighth. The 23-year-old has not allowed a run in his last three outings and has not surrendered a run in five of his seven appearances this month.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio has reached base safely in his last seven games. The Padres' 10th-round pick in 2025 out of NC State is hitting .269 in this stretch with a pair of doubles and runs batted in. DeCriscio walked off Lake County on June 2 in the bottom of the ninth inning on a base hit to the opposite field and has the lone grand slam hit by a TinCap this season, which came on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. The 23-year-old slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026 before his promotion to Fort Wayne on May 12.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears has a hit in his last six games following his lead-off single in the third frame on Thursday. The former Tennessee Volunteer finished a triple shy of the cycle in Wednesday's win at Classic Auto Group Park. Tears has 13 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) in his last 16 games with a 1.224 OPS and .339 avg since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball. 5 of Tears' 9 home runs this season have come against Lake County.

QUITE THE DEBUT: TinCap right-hander Winyer Chourio picked up the win in his High-A debut on Wednesday. The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits and saw his fastball reach up to 98 MPH while striking out four. The 89 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game in his professional career since signing with the Padres as an international free agent on May 13, 2024. Chourio fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

CANTWELL CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne first baseman Luke Cantwell homered on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat with the 'Caps this season in the second inning on Wednesday. The Warrington, PA native later drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, giving him his second multi-hit game in High-A. The other multi-hit showing for Cantwell came back on September 5, 2025, on the road against West Michigan, where he launched his first professional home run in the 6-1 win over the eventual Midwest League Champions. Cantwell made his professional debut with Fort Wayne on September 2 last season, being the second 2025 draft selection of the Padres to join the 'Caps directly from draft camp.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 13 wins following Wednesday's one-run victory. The 'Caps held off a late rally where Lake County sent all nine batters to the plate and scored four times in the ninth frame before CJ Widger punched out Kevin Rivas to end the ballgame. Fort Wayne now has 22 comeback victories in 2026.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Tuesday night's 6-2 win marked the 18th one-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history. Starter Matthew Watson spun six innings before passing the ball off to right-hander Will Varmette, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Southpaw Braian Salazar collected the final six outs, striking out four batters in the process. It's the first one-hitter for the TinCaps in 367, with the last one coming on June 21, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Both TinCap one-hitters in 2025 were against Dayton, with the other being the 2-0 win on May 3, twirled by Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin. Of the 18 one-hitters in franchise history, it's the first against Lake County and the first allowing 2 runs.

ROUND 3: The TinCaps play their third of four six-game series against Lake County this week, and second at Classic Auto Group Park. The 'Caps face the Captains more than any team this season, with the 24 games accounting for just over 18% of their schedule. The Captains and 'Caps split their last series at Classic Auto Group Park between April 14-19, where Fort Wayne hit a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs. Five round-trippers came on Thursday, April 16, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has hit 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Big innings were the theme of the weekend, as Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third in the Saturday game and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham and bullpen arms Clay Edmondson and Tucker Musgrove were promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Cunningham led the team in home runs (15), SLG (.560), and OPS (.929) in 57 games. The slugger's home run total ranks him second in the Midwest League, with his SLG and OPS being seventh. Cunningham has more home runs in 57 games this year than any TinCap had all of 2025. Edmondson is second in all of Minor League Baseball with 11 saves this season, with the most recent one coming on Saturday at Parkview Field against the Cubs. The sidewinder had a 1.67 ERA across 27.0 innings of work in 23 appearances. Edmondson allowed 1 earned run in his first 18 outings, which included a spotless May. His ERA ranks second in the Midwest League among relievers with as many innings pitched. Edmondson is the first member of the Padres 2025 draft class to reach Double-A. Musgrove has the highest K/9 rate (18.95) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The No. 9 Padres prospect did not allow a run in 12 of his final 15 appearances with Fort Wayne, posting a 2.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 15.2 frames dating back to April 29.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy clobbered his 12th home run of the season to get the scoring started on Sunday at home against Jaxon Wiggins, the top pitching prospect in the Chicago Cubs system. McCoy homered in last Tuesday's series opener against South Bend. It was the 24-year-old's first round-tripper since May 29 at Four Winds Field in the 9th inning of a 9-8 comeback win against the Cubs. The No. 19 Padres prospect had not homered in back-to-back series, with the 13-game skid being the longest stretch without a long ball for him this season. McCoy leads the Midwest League in doubles (21) and extra-base hits (34). He is also sixth in the league in hits (66), seventh in total bases (125), and 9th in SLG (.514).

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and 14 of his last 17. The Graham, Texas native came through with a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning on Tuesday. Wells had his team-leading 9-game hit streak come to an end in the second game of last Thursday's doubleheader at home. Since June 3 (17 games), Wells is hitting .309 with a .424 on-base percentage. He is tied for the team lead with 16 multi-hit games while walking a team-high 37 times. Wells is Fort Wayne's best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .313.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his tenth home run of the season last Friday against the Cubs. The 21-year-old's 3-for-5 showing in the win marks the second time he has picked up 3 hits in a game this season. The other instance came on May 15 against Cedar Rapids, where he also homered. Verdugo now has 24 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for eighth in career home runs, and is one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 8 of Verdugo's 10 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 showings, has a hit in 11 of his last 14 games, and in 18 of his last 23 contests. Dating back to May 24, Evans is slashing .278/.326/.405 with seven doubles. The 2024 9th round pick has 10 multi-hit showings this season, with his first 3-hit game in High-A coming on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton.

ROUNDING THE BASES: TinCaps center fielder Kasen Wells opened up the scoring with an inside-the-park home run last Friday night at home against South Bend. It was the first inside-the-park home run by the TinCaps hitter since Jackson Merrill sped around the bases on May 30, 2023, at home against South Bend. Wells' first High-A home run came in his 93rd game and is his first since July 30, 2025, with Single-A Lake Elsinore.







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