Captains Leave 12 Runners on Base in 8-4 Defeat to TinCaps

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 4 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (39-31, 2-4) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-41, 5-2) by a final score of 8-4 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For the second time this week, the Captains stranded twelve runners on base over the course of the contest.

Lake County cracked the score column first in the ballgame, plating a pair of runs in the second frame with an RBI triple from RF Esteban González and an RBI single from 2B Garrett Howe in consecutive two-out at-bats.

It did not take long for Fort Wayne to tie the game, however, as SS Justin DeCriscio blasted a two-run homer in the following inning to level the score at 2-2.

After both sides went scoreless in the fourth and fifth frames, the TinCaps took the lead in the sixth inning with a two-run shot from 1B Kerrington Cross, his first career High-A home run, and a solo blast from 2B Rosman Verdugo.

But the Captains did not go down without a fight, as they made it a two-run game in the home half of the sixth with an RBI double from 3B Jeffrey Mercedes.

Fort Wayne eventually got the run back in the seventh courtesy of an RBI single from RF Alex McCoy, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Padres prospect.

Lake County responded once more, striking back in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single from CF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No 6 Guardians prospect.

That was as close the Captains would get, as the visitors threw the knockout blow in the ninth with an RBI triple by DeCriscio, who soon after scored on a wild pitch.

Lake County threatened by loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Fort Wayne LHP CJ Widger (ND) struck out Mercedes to end the ballgame.

RHP Abraham Parra (W, 2-5) earned the win for the TinCaps. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five and walking three in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.

RHP Will McCausland (L, 0-1) suffered the loss for the Captains in his High-A debut, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out four without a walk in 5.2 innings of work.

Game 5 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Saturday night, June 27, at 7 p.m. Lake County will celebrate 2016 AL Champions Night and Picantes Night at the ballpark, where the Captains will suit up as Los Picantes de Lake County. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a José Ramírez Bobblehead Box presented by Minutemen. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- INF Jeffrey Mercedes went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI double on Friday night. The Azua, Dominican Republic native is batting .310 with 18 hits, six doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI in 17 games this month.

- OF Esteban González went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI triple on Friday night. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native has logged one triple, one home run, five RBI, five walks, and a 1.615 OPS in three games during this week's series.

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a walk on Friday night. The 2025 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .302 with 32 hits, 29 runs, five doubles, nine home runs, 31 RBI, 30 walks, and a 1.057 OPS during this span.

- OF Jace LaViolette extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single on Friday night. The 2025 first-round pick out of Texas A&M is batting .300 with nine hits, one double, two home runs, eight RBI, and a .533 slugging percentage during this span.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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