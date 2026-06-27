Chiefs' Bullpen Falters Late in Loss to Beloit

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Beloit, WI - In a game that was scoreless through six innings, the Chiefs broke first and Beloit used a five-run seventh inning to take a 6-1 win over the Chiefs on Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The loss evens the series at two games apiece and drops the Chiefs' second half record to 3-3.

Tanner Franklin weathered early trouble on the mound for Peoria, as he issued three first inning walks but stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. Franklin allowed just one hit in 3.2 scoreless innings, working around four total walks.

Beloit starter Nate Payne kept the Chiefs bats quiet, delivering six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball, striking out seven.

Peoria threatened against the lefty in his final inning of work, using an Anyelo Encarnación single and Jose Cordoba walk to put two on with one out. However, Payne struck out the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.

After 2.1 innings from Rubén Menes, Beloit rallied in the seventh against Nolan Sparks, who entered with seven consecutive scoreless innings. The Sky Carp pushed in five runs on three hits, including two-RBI singles from Abrahan Ramirez and Chase Jaworsky.

Peoria averted a shutout with a José Suárez RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, but stranded two runners in scoring position to end the frame.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35pm in Beloit Fans can tune into the Chiefs audio broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com. The Chiefs return home for the Fourth of July holiday week, hosting Wisconsin at Dozer Park June 30-July 5. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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