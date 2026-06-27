Kendle Blasts Home Run but Kernels Fall Short in Wisconsin, 10-1

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







APPLETON, Wis - Caden Kendle opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second, but that was all for the Cedar Rapids offense on the night in a 10-1 loss to the Timber Rattlers Friday.

After not leading in the first three games of the set, the Kernels opened the scoring Friday night. With two outs, in the top of the second, Caden Kendle launched a home run to left to put Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.

The Timber Rattlers immediately countered in the bottom of the second. Two singles and an error put runners on second and third for Luiyin Alastre, who tied the game 1-1 with an RBI groundout.

Wisconsin took the lead in the bottom of the third. Luis Pena reached on an error, and after he stole second and moved to third on an error, he scored on an Eric Bitonti RBI double to put the Timber Rattlers in front 2-1. The next batter, Luis Castillo, followed suit with an RBI double of his own to extend the lead to 3-1.

From there, the Timber Rattlers did not look back. In the fifth, a single, walk and a double steal put two in scoring position for Castillo, who added another RBI with a sacrifice fly to increase the advantage to 4-1.

That was plenty of support for Wisconsin starter Wande Torres. The lefty went six strong innings, allowing just the one Cedar Rapids run on three hits with three strikeouts in a winning effort.

In the seventh, Braylon Payne smashed a two-run home run to make it 6-1 before Josiah Ragsdale finished off the night with a three-run shot in the eighth, part of a four-run inning to make it 10-1, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids to 31-39 on the season and to 0-6 to start the second half. The series in Wisconsin continues Saturday night at 6:40. Adrian Bohorquez returns to the mound to take on Jayden Dubanewicz.







Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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