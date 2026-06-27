Fort Wayne Blasts Three Homers in Friday Night Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps left the yard three times in their 8-4 win over the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) on Friday night.

Fort Wayne (32-41, 5-2) got their first round-tripper of the ball game from shortstop Justin DeCriscio in the third inning. The two-run blast was his fifth of the season, and he finished a double shy of the cycle, with an RBI triple in the ninth inning, ending his night at the plate.

First baseman Kerrington Cross hit his first High-A homer to give Fort Wayne the lead for good in the sixth inning. His two-run shot to the opposite field is his 12th overall this season, after he hit 11 with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 58 games to begin the season. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo launched a solo homer later in the inning with two outs, his 11th of the campaign. Verdugo now has 25 across his TinCaps career, tying Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh in franchise history. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 9 of Verdugo's 11 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

Lake County (39-31, 2-4) scored the first two runs of the game with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Right fielder Esteban Gonzalez collected his second triple of the season and his second extra-base hit in as many games. Third baseman Jeffrey Mercedes went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Next Game: Saturday, June 27 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect)

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Michael Kennedy

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Midwest League Stories from June 26, 2026

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