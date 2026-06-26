Fort Wayne Blanked in Thursday Night Loss
Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Thursday night's game 8-0 against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (31-41, 4-2) got scoreless appearances out of the bullpen from Bernard Jose, Ryan Och, and Javier Chacon in their first loss of the series. Jose retired all five batters he faced, which included two strikeouts with the bases loaded in the third inning. Och allowed one hit in two frames, lowering his season ERA to 0.84 in seven appearances with Fort Wayne. Chacon worked two hitless frames to end the night for TinCap pitching and struck out the side in the eighth.
Lake County (39-30, 2-3) got a quality start from Braylon Doughty (No. 5 Guardians prospect) in the win. The right-hander worked six scoreless innings, allowed two hits, and struck out seven in his third win of the year. Doughty matched his career-high in innings pitched, which he set last week in his start at Dow Diamond against Great Lakes.
Right fielder Jace LaViolette launched a three-run homer to cap off a five-run second inning for the Captains, all of which came across with two outs. The long ball was LaViolette's 12th of the season and second of the series. Designated hitter Esteban Gonzalez left the yard with a three-run blast of his own an inning later, his ninth of the season.
Next Game: Friday, June 26 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)
- Captains Probable Starter: RHP Will McCausland
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