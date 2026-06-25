TinCaps Game Information: June 25 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-40, 4-1) @ Lake County Captains (38-30, 1-3)

Thursday, June 25 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 72 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-1, 49.1 IP, 2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Braylon Doughty (2-3, 53.2 IP, 3.35 ERA)

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QUITE THE DEBUT: TinCap right-hander Winyer Chourio picked up the win in his High-A debut on Wednesday. The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits and saw his fastball reach up to 98 MPH while striking out four. The 89 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game in his professional career since signing with the Padres as an international free agent on May 13, 2024. Chourio fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

CANTWELL CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne first baseman Luke Cantwell homered on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat with the 'Caps this season in the second inning on Wednesday. The Warrington, PA native later drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, giving him his second multi-hit game in High-A. The other multi-hit showing for Cantwell came back on September 5, 2025, on the road against West Michigan, where he launched his first professional home run in the 6-1 win over the eventual Midwest League Champions. Cantwell made his professional debut with Fort Wayne on September 2 last season, being the second 2025 draft selection of the Padres to join the 'Caps directly from draft camp.

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: The TinCaps starting rotation has strung together four starts in a row of 5.0 innings or longer in this current four-game winning streak. Winter Chourio got the win on Wednesday in his High-A debut, following up three consecutive quality starts from Abraham Parra, Jamie Hitt, and Matthew Watson. In this stretch, the starting rotation is 2-0 with a 2.74 ERA across 23.0 innings. The unit has tossed more innings than any other rotation in the Midwest League dating back to Saturday, with Lansing being right behind them with 18 2/3 frames worked. Fort Wayne had three quality starts all season prior to Saturday's win at home against South Bend.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears finished a triple shy of the cycle in Wednesday's win at Classic Auto Group Park. Tears has 13 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) in his last 15 games with a 1.256 OPS since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball. 5 of Tears' 9 home runs this season have come against Lake County.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 13 wins following Wednesday's one-run victory. The 'Caps held off a late rally where Lake County sent all nine batters to the plate and scored four times in the ninth frame before CJ Widger punched out Kevin Rivas to end the ballgame. Fort Wayne now has 22 comeback victories in 2026.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Tuesday night's 6-2 win marked the 18th one-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history. Starter Matthew Watson spun six innings before passing the ball off to right-hander Will Varmette, who worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Southpaw Braian Salazar collected the final six outs, striking out four batters in the process. It's the first one-hitter for the TinCaps in 367, with the last one coming on June 21, 2025, at Day Air Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Both TinCap one-hitters in 2025 were against Dayton, with the other being the 2-0 win on May 3, twirled by Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin. Of the 18 one-hitters in franchise history, it's the first against Lake County and the first allowing 2 runs.

WATTY WORKING: TinCap right-hander Matthew Watson picked up his first professional win on Tuesday. The 24-year-old gave up 2 runs on 1 hit in 6.0 innings of work, the longest start of his career. Watson has gone 5.0 or more innings in 5 of his last 6 starts and tossed the third straight quality start by a TinCap after Abraham Parra did so on Saturday and Jamie Hitt followed suit in Sunday's series finale against South Bend at Parkview Field.

JACK ATTACK: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello launched his seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning on Sunday to round out the scoring in the 6-2 win. Costello collected his second walk-off hit of the season in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader on an infield single with the bases loaded in extra innings. The 25-year-old's walk-off home run against Dayton on May 22 was the first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans has reached base safely in his last 14 showings, has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, and in 18 of his last 22 showings. Dating back to May 24, Evans is slashing .289/.337/.421 with seven doubles. The 2024 9th round pick has 10 multi-hit showings this season, with his first 3-hit game in High-A coming on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton.

ROUND 3: The TinCaps play their third of four six-game series against Lake County this week, and second at Classic Auto Group Park. The 'Caps face the Captains more than any team this season, with the 24 games accounting for just over 18% of their schedule. The Captains and 'Caps split their last series at Classic Auto Group Park between April 14-19, where Fort Wayne hit a Midwest League-leading 10 home runs. Five round-trippers came on Thursday, April 16, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has hit 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Big innings were the theme of the weekend, as Fort Wayne had both an eight-run third in the Saturday game and a six-run seventh on Sunday.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham and bullpen arms Clay Edmondson and Tucker Musgrove were promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Cunningham led the team in home runs (15), SLG (.560), and OPS (.929) in 57 games. The slugger's home run total ranks him second in the Midwest League, with his SLG and OPS being seventh. Cunningham has more home runs in 57 games this year than any TinCap had all of 2025. Edmondson is second in all of Minor League Baseball with 11 saves this season, with the most recent one coming on Saturday at Parkview Field against the Cubs. The sidewinder had a 1.67 ERA across 27.0 innings of work in 23 appearances. Edmondson allowed 1 earned run in his first 18 outings, which included a spotless May. His ERA ranks second in the Midwest League among relievers with as many innings pitched. Edmondson is the first member of the Padres 2025 draft class to reach Double-A. Musgrove has the highest K/9 rate (18.95) in all of baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The No. 9 Padres prospect did not allow a run in 12 of his final 15 appearances with Fort Wayne, posting a 2.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 15.2 frames dating back to April 29.

A FRESH SLATE: Friday night's game marked the beginning of the second half of the 2026 Midwest League season. Fort Wayne's last playoff berth came in the second half of the 2023 campaign, with current manager Jonathan Mathews at the helm. The TinCaps finished the 2023 second half with a 37-29 record after being 32-34 in the first half. The postseason all-star team that season featured two 'Caps, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne announced that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the end of the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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