Shields Shuts Down Cubs in 8-1 Loss to Quad Cities

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (42-26) dropped an 8-1 result to the Quad Cities River Bandits (31-37) on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. Quad Cities starting pitcher David Shields, the No. 4 Royals prospect, held the Cubs to just one run across 6.0 innings in a quality start.

In a battle of top-30 prospects in their respective organizations, No. 4 Royals prospect David Shields got the better of new No. 30 Cubs prospect Mason McGwire. After hitting center fielder Kane Kepley with his first pitch of the game, the lefty retired 11 consecutive Cubs on his way to a six-inning quality start. South Bend's only run scored in the fifth frame, as third baseman Matt Halbach and left fielder Jose Escobar tagged consecutive doubles with nobody out. The Cubs couldn't move Escobar from second, though, and they left runners on the corners in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the River Bandits nickel-and-dimed their way to success against McGwire, notching seven singles in four innings. They started the top of the second with three consecutive singles, scoring first on a bases-loaded walk. A fielder's choice brought in another run before center fielder Asbel Gonzalez roped an RBI single to right with two outs, making it 3-0.

Quad Cities scored again in the third, loading the bases with nobody out once more. The run scored on a strange play, as right fielder Erick Torres lined out to South Bend right fielder Christian Olivo for a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. With Olivo sprinting back to the warning track, left fielder Luke Pelzer attempted to score from second base, but the Cubs threw him out on a clean relay home. At that point, the River Bandits led 4-0 before the Cubs manufactured their run in the fifth.

Pitching with a deficit, the Cub bullpen accounted for 5.0 innings. Right-hander JP Wheat struck out three in his scoreless fifth inning, and righty Nate Williams recorded the next six outs, though Quad Cities scored against him thanks to catcher Blake Mitchell's leadoff double in the seventh. The River Bandits would break it open against right-hander Luis Rujano in the ninth, scoring three runs on two singles and three walks.

With South Bend leading the series 2-1, the Cubs and River Bandits will tussle next at 7:05 PM on Friday, June 26. Right-hander Nazier Mulé is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Quad Cities lefty Kendry Chourio.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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