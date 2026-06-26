Chiefs Silence Sky Carp for Shutout Win
Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
Beloit, WI - Nate Dohm, Victor Santos and Ty Van Dyke combined to allow just two hits in a 2-0 shutout of the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Dohm worked three shutout frames to open the contest, striking out four. After a scoreless fourth inning from Santos, Van Dyke took over and propelled Peoria the rest of the way. In five innings, Van Dyke didn't allow a hit and struck out five, working around three walks.
The Chiefs mustered two runs against Sky Carp starter Joey Volini, who took the loss despite striking out 11 across five innings.
Peoria opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning, as Sammy Hernandez drove in Luis Pino on a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Jose Cordoba doubled with one out ahead of Jack Gurevitch, who popped an RBI single into center to boost the advantage to 2-0.
With the win, the Chiefs move to 3-2 in the second half and 35-36 overall.
Peoria could return to the .500 mark on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm in Beloit. Fans can tune into the Chiefs audio broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com.
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