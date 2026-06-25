Dragons Veteran Salute Program Presented by CareSource Military & Veterans Honors Veteran June 28

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans will host Retired United States Navy Petty Officer First Class John Sostrom's family on Sunday, June 28, at 1:05 pm when the Dayton Dragons take on the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Sunday will be the third of five special Veteran Salute dates for the 2026 season.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veteran provides veterans in the Dayton region with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to celebrate their service to our country. Each honoree has their story shared in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark, followed by a standing ovation in appreciation of the veteran's hard work and dedication both in military and civilian accomplishments.

Retired Petty Officer First Class John Sostrom's Story:

John Sostrom was born in Riverton, Wyoming, before moving to Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he was raised. He was registered for the draft at #101 for the Marines but decided to enlist in the United States Navy in 1968. Several members of John's family also served in the military, including his father and uncles who served in the United States Army, as well as his sister who served in the United States Air Force.

He began boot camp in 1969 at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois. Later attending "B School," where he studied electricity and electronics as well as "Sea School" in California, where he became qualified as a Fire Control Technician specializing in missiles.

In 1971, John received his first duty station in Rhode Island aboard the USS Dewey, where he supported operations escorting the USS America and USS New Jersey to Vietnam. He was later assigned to the Boston Naval Shipyard, where he deployed with a unit in the North Atlantic. After returning stateside, John was assigned back to Great Lakes, where he served as an electronics instructor and helped revamp the training program. He was then stationed at Mare Island, California, where he taught foreign military students.

In 1972, John began his second deployment aboard the USS Preble out of Hawaii, returning to Vietnam. Serving in northern sea air and rescue operations. After returning to the United States, he was assigned to an Inspector General team for nine months, before deploying once again aboard the USS Preble for a third tour in Vietnam. During this deployment, he traded duties to operate as a .50 caliber gunner on a Patrol Boat, River (PBR). There, he experienced multiple firefights, witnessed his first casualties, and was struck by a shoulder-launched rocket during combat and was thrown into the water, where he was rescued by helicopter and recovered for the next 10 weeks.

After recovery, John returned to Mare Island, where he spent the remainder of his career as an instructor. He ultimately retired as a Petty Officer First Class after nine years of service. Throughout his career, he completed three combat tours and earned multiple commendations, including two Bronze Stars, Senior Master of Arms, Navy Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, and many more.

Following his military service, John worked as an IT specialist for 15 years before retiring again. He remained deeply involved in veteran service organizations, serving as Commander of the American Legion in Beavercreek, Adjutant of the VFW, and as a board member for Greene County Veterans. John also devoted much of his time to his community, singing in men's choir and chorus groups, pursuing photography, volunteering as much as he could, and spending time with his wife of 38 years and their blended family of six children.

To nominate a veteran in your life for the Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, please visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.







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