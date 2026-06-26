Eight-Run Second Inning is Enough for Wisconsin

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers did something with their 9-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field that they haven't done since their 2024 run to the Midwest League's Western Division title. The win was their fifth consecutive victory, and they did it convincingly with early offense and the longest start in the professional career of Ethan Dorchies.

The Timber Rattlers (39-28 overall, 5-0 second half) sent twelve men to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs to grab control of the game. Juan Baez started the scoring with an RBI double, the first of four run scoring doubles in the frame.

Josiah Ragsdale, who extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a single in the first, drove in two more runs with a double.

Luis Pe ñ a, in his first game back in the Wisconsin lineup since June 9, blooped a double to right that was just fair to drive in two more runs for a 5-0 lead. Pe ñ a went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, scored a run, and drove in two before Luiyin Alastre entered the game as a planned defensive replacement for him in the top of the eighth inning.

Back in the second inning, Eric Bitonti added an RBI single with two outs for variety and a 6-0 lead. Tayden Hall capped the outburst with a two-run double to left and an 8-0 advantage.

The Rattlers added one more run on an RBI fielder's choice by Daniel Dickinson in the fourth inning.

That was more than enough for Dorchies. The right-hander set a new single-game high for his professional career - and for the Timber Rattlers this season - by tossing seven innings. He walked one, struck out two, and allowed five hits. The only run scored by the Kernels (31-38, 0-5) came in the sixth inning. Eduardo Tait, who had two hits and a walk, singled to start the sixth. He moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a flyout to center. Jacob McCombs, who also had two hits for Cedar Rapids, had an RBI single to make the scored 9-1.

Dorchies went back out for the seventh inning and pitched around a one-out single with a force out at second and a grounder to third.

Quinton Low was the only Rattler reliever used on Thursday night as he struck out three over two scoreless innings to close out the win.

Every Rattler hitter reached base at least one time in the game. Dickinson walked twice and scored twice in the second inning for the Rattlers.

Wisconsin will try to match a six-game winning streak they had from July 6 through July 13, 2024 when they take the field for game four of the series Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Wande Torres (4-5, 5.68) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ivran Romero (2-3, 9.63) has been named as the starter for the Kernels. Game time is 6:40pm.

Friday is game two of Udder Tuggers Weekend at the stadium. Players and coaches will wear their 2026 Udder Tuggers jerseys on Friday. These jerseys are available in live online auctions at this link through Sunday evening. Proceeds from the auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. Make sure you don't miss out on the latest Udder Tuggers gear in the Snake Pit Team Store by shopping online or at the ballpark.

Jacob Misiorowski pitched in an Udder Tuggers game in 2023 and has developed into one of the best pitchers in MLB. We can't guarantee that level of improvement for you, but you can wear an Udder Tuggers Jersey just like Misiorowski's if you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark courtesy of CoVantage Credit Union on this night. There are fireworks courtesy of Milk Source ready to go after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app, too.

R H E

CR 000 001 000 - 1 6 1

WIS 080 100 00x - 9 10 1

WP: Ethan Dorchies (2-5)

LP: Cesar Lares (0-2)

TIME: 2:32

ATTN: 3,511







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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