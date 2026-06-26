Wisconsin's Eight-Run Second Downs the Kernels 9-1

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







APPLETON, Wis - The Timber Rattlers scored eight runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back, besting the Kernels for the third straight night, 9-1, Thursday.

After not trailing in the first two games of the series, the Timber Rattlers got in front again on Thursday. In the bottom of the second, a walk and a hit-by-pitch put two on for Jesus Baez, who opened the scoring with an RBI double to make it 1-0. Baez's double was the first of four RBI doubles in the inning. Josiah Ragsdale, Luis Pena and Tayden Hall all posted two-run doubles in the frame and with an Eric Bitonti run-scoring single in the inning, Wisconsin scored eight times and led 8-0 after two.

The Timber Rattlers added on in the fourth. A Braylon Payne single and two walks loaded the bases for Daniel Dickinson, who produced a run with an RBI fielder's choice to grow the lead to 9-0.

The nine runs of support were plenty for Wisconsin stater Ethan Dorchies. The right-hander went a career-high seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts en route to the win.

The Kernels cracked the scoreboard in the top of the sixth. Eduardo Tait singled to begin the inning and after he moved to second on a wild pitch, he went to third on a fly out and scored on a Jacob McCombs RBI single to make it 9-1. But that would be the end of the scoring in the 9-1 defeat.

The Cedar Rapids bullpen was a bright spot in the loss. Adam Falinski went 3.1 strong innings in relief, allowing just one run. Behind him, Mitch Mueller tossed a pair of perfect innings, and Sam Rochard spun a scoreless frame.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids to 0-5 in the second half of the season and to 31-38 overall. The series against the Timber Rattlers continues Friday at 6:40 with Ivran Romero getting the start opposite Wande Torres.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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