Loons Shutout Lugnuts 2-0; Wright Goes 5.2 Innings, a Career-Best

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (40-29) (4-1) notched their sixth shutout win of the season, a 2-0 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-41) (0-6) on a 76-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

- Jakob Wright hurled a pro ball career-best 5.2 innings. The left-hander faced the minimum through his first four innings. He induced two 6-4-3 double plays, both were right after allowing a baserunner. Just four Lugnuts reached base against Wright.

- Davis Chastain recorded seven outs and needed just 32 pitches. The newly turned 22-year-old struck out Lansing leadoff hitter Pedro Pineda to finish his outing.

- Dilan Figueredo tripled up on the slider to put down Carlos Franco to earn his second save of the season. Lugnuts had two on base for the first time in the game in the ninth, Figueredo immediately ended the threat.

- The Loons left eight on base on offense and had seven hits. Eduardo Guerrero led the way with three knocks. He extended the lead with a 410-foot solo home run over the left-center field wall in the ninth inning.

- Logan Wagner 's 105 mph RBI single put the Loons on the board in the fifth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Tonight was the Loons sixth shutout win of the season, three have come against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Up Next

Great Lakes takes the series with a win tomorrow Friday, June 26th. The Loons go for their fifth straight victory; Lansing tries to end a nine-game losing streak. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

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