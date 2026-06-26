Doughty's Gem, Two Captains Homers Highlight 8-0 Win over TinCaps

Published on June 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 3 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (39-30, 2-3) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-41, 4-2) by a final score of 8-0 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County buried Fort Wayne early, scoring eight runs over the first three innings before riding a strong performance from three Captains pitchers for their second shutout win of the season.

The Captains got on the board in a big way in the second inning, plating five runs in the frame with a two-run double from LF Tommy Hawke and a three-run home run from RF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians prospect.

An inning later, Lake County scored its final three runs of the night on another three-run homer, this time courtesy of DH Esteban González.

RHP Braylon Doughty (W, 3-3), MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Guardians prospect, turned in his second consecutive quality start for the Captains, allowing just two hits and throwing seven strikeouts without a walk in six scoreless innings.

RHP Logan McGuire (ND) then threw two strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief before RHP Jogly García (ND) struck out two of three batters faced in the ninth inning to secure the shutout for Lake County.

TinCaps RHP Carson Montgomery (L, 2-2), MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Padres prospect, suffered the loss for the visitors. The right-hander allowed five runs on four hits, walking three and throwing two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.

Fort Wayne recorded just four baserunners in the contest. RF Kavares Tears, MLB Pipeline's No. 26 Padres prospect, reached twice courtesy of a single in the third inning and a throwing error by Captains 3B Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, in the fifth.

Game 4 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Friday night, June 26, at 7 p.m. Lake County will celebrate Glow Night with postgame kids run the bases at the ballpark, where the Captains will host a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Discount Drug Mart. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- 2B/OF Tommy Hawke tied his pro career-high with four hits on Thursday night, last achieving the mark with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) on June 5, 2025 at Salem (Single-A, Red Sox). The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest is tied for second in the Midwest League with 26 hits this month.

- RHP Braylon Doughty logged his second straight quality start on Thursday night. The 2024 66th overall pick out of Chaparral HS (CA) is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in four starts this month, throwing 24 strikeouts to just two walks in 22 innings pitched.

- OF Jace LaViolette extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-run home run on Thursday night. The 2025 first-round pick out of Texas A&M is batting .275 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 18 games this month.

- The Captains tossed their second shutout of the season on Thursday night. Lake County's first shutout of the year was back on May 24 versus Lansing, a 10-0 win.







Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.