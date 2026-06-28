Picantes Survive TinCaps' Ninth-Inning Comeback in 8-6 Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 5 of a six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (40-31, 4-4) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-42, 5-3) by a final score of 8-6 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The ninth inning was anything but easy for Los Picantes, as the visitors scored three in the frame and put the tying run in scoring position. But Lake County RHP Xavier Martinez (S, 1) came out of the bullpen and slammed the door, inducing a flyout to the warning track from Fort Wayne RF Alex McCoy, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Padres prospect, to end the game. This was the only batter that Martinez faced in the contest.

The TinCaps struck first early, plating a run in the first inning on an RBI single from DH Kerrington Cross.

Los Picantes got the run right back in the home half of the inning, answering with a two-out, bases-loaded walk drawn by 2B Welbyn Francisca, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Guardians prospect.

Lake County kept the pressure on in the second, taking the lead on another free pass to SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect. The walk induced a wild pitch that allowed RF Esteban González to score.

The scoring continued in the top of the third, as Fort Wayne tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly from CF Ryan Wideman, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Padres prospect.

In the home half of the frame, Los Picantes would regain the lead when Francisca clobbered his fourth home run of the year. His go-ahead, two-run shot off the roof of the right-field batting cages put Lake County in front 4-2.

Los Picantes then added another pair of runs in the fourth. CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Guardians prospect, plated a run on a fielder's choice that induced a throwing error, which allowed Curley to score. Soon after, Walton trotted home on an RBI single from C Bennett Thompson.

After a scoreless fifth, TinCaps SS Justin DeCrisio reduced the visitors' deficit to 6-3 with a solo home run in the sixth frame, his sixth homer of the season.

Los Picantes responded in the seventh inning with a pair of runs on an RBI double from González and an RBI single from DH Garrett Howe.

With Lake County ahead 8-3 heading into the ninth inning, Fort Wayne staged a strong comeback effort.

After loading up the bases to begin the frame, TinCaps 3B Zach Evans grounded into a double play which drove in a run, but drew Fort Wayne down to its final out. After a walk from LF Kasen Wells, back-to-back RBI singles from Wideman and DeCriscio made it an 8-6 ballgame. Moments later, the pair advanced on a wild pitch to put runners at second and third. But Los Picantes survived, as Lake County LF Tommy Hawke caught a fly ball up against the left field wall to end the contest.

LHP Michael Kennedy (W, 7-3) earned the win in his start for Los Picantes, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, walking three and striking out a pair in 5.2 innings of work.

RHP Bryan Balzer (L, 0-1), MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Padres prospect, suffered the loss in his High-A debut for Fort Wayne. The right-hander allowed six runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched, walking five and throwing two strikeouts.

The finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, June 28, at 1 p.m. Lake County will celebrate RedStixx Day at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a C.C. Sabathia RedStixx Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart. It will also be Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- 1B/OF Nolan Schubart extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a triple, a single, and a walk on Saturday night. The 2025 third-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .312 with 34 hits, 30 runs, five doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 31 RBI, 31 walks, and a 1.085 OPS during this span.

- OF Esteban González went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles on Saturday night. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .364 with four hits, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, five walks, and a 1.588 OPS in four games played during this week's series versus Fort Wayne.

- LHP Izaak Martinez (H, 3) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief for Lake County on Saturday night. The 2024 18th-round pick out of UC San Diego has logged a 1.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched over his last 11 relief appearances.

- Lake County is 3-0 as Los Picantes de Lake County this season. Since 2022, the Captains are 30-7 (.811) as their Copa de la Diversión alternate identity.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.