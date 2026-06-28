Whitecaps Sweep Dragons in Saturday Doubleheader

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan pitchers combined to allow only three hits in a doubleheader as they defeated the Dayton Dragons by scores of 8-1 and 5-1 on Saturday night. The Whitecaps have now won three straight over the Dragons after Dayton won the first two games of the six-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 7,982 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: In the first game, West Michigan broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the fifth inning against Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz. Cruz had not allowed runner past first base over the first four innings before surrendering a three-run home run to West Michigan's Bryce Rainer in the fifth, giving up four hits and three walks in the inning.

The Dragons had only one hit in the game, a lead-off home run in the sixth inning by Alfredo Duno, his 16th homer of the year.

In the second game, West Michigan's Stephen Hrustich belted a home run in the top of the second to start the scoring. The Dragons immediately tied the game in the bottom of the second. Alfredo Alcantara delivered a two-out single before three consecutive walks forced in a run to tie even the score.

But West Michigan added single runs in the third and sixth innings to take a 3-1 lead, and the Whitecaps scored two more in the seventh to push their lead to 5-1.

The Dragons had only one hit after the second inning, a lead-off single by Peyton Stovall in the fifth. They did not advance a runner past second base after the second.

Starting pitcher Jose Montero (3-2) was charged with the second game loss. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing three runs on three hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (3-4, 42-31) will host the Whitecaps (6-2, 30-42) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.16) will be activated from the injured list and start for the Dragons against West Michigan's Rayner Castillo (1-5, 5.98). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Sunday will be televised over-the-air in the Dayton market on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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