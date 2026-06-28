Chiefs Use Ninth Inning Error to Steal Late Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Beloit, WI - Trailing by one run in the ninth inning, the Chiefs used a throwing error by Beloit catcher Wilson Weber to score two runs to stun the Sky Carp 4-3 on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The win improves the Chiefs' second half record to 4-3 and 36-37 overall and opens the door for a chance at a series win tomorrow.

The Chiefs jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning. José Suárez pummeled the first pitch of the game off the very top of the right field wall for a double. Two batters later, Jalin Flores drove him in on a sacrifice fly.

Cody Schrier erased the lead with a solo home run - the first of the series for either team - in the bottom of the second inning for Beloit.

The Sky Carp took the lead in the bottom of the third, as Chase Jaworsky drove in two runs on an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Chiefs starter Leonel Sequera settled in after the third, holding Beloit to those three runs through 5.1 innings.

Peoria got back within one in the top of the fifth. Christian Martin, Suárez and Cade McGee opened the frame with three straight singles, the last of which driving in a run to cut the deficit to 3-2. However, Peoria couldn't get closer and stranded runners on second and third to end the inning.

Thanks to scoreless work from José Davila (1.2 innings) and Dominic Freeberger (1 inning) in relief, that score held until the ninth.

Beloit tabbed its closer Juan Reynoso to attempt to wrap the game in the ninth. Jose Cordoba greeted him with a leadoff single and, after a flyout, Suárez laced a single to center, setting up runners on the corners with one out.

With McGee at the plate, Suárez darted for second base, prompting a pump fake from Weber behind the plate. After faking a throw to second, Weber fired to third in an attempt to pick off Cordoba and sent it down the left field line, allowing both runners to score, giving Peoria a 4-3 lead.

Bobby Olsen was brought in for the save in the bottom of the ninth and delivered, striking out two.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm in Beloit. Fans can tune into the Chiefs audio broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com. The Chiefs return home for the Fourth of July holiday week, hosting Wisconsin at Dozer Park June 30-July 5. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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