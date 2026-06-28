Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences Partner to Celebrate America 250 June 30 Through July 5

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences have teamed up to celebrate 250 years of America all week long at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Each game against the Lansing Lugnuts from June 30 - July 5 will feature exciting moments, activities, and opportunities for each fan to join the party.

During the upcoming homestand there will be patriotic Dragons fun including the Green Team and mascots Heater, Gem, and Blaze, inflatable displays, face painting, patriotic merchandise, activities for kids, and more! Each fan entering the gate will also receive a PlayBall! program featuring a patriotic coloring contest winner presented by Resonant Sciences.

To go along with the celebration fans can purchase the exclusive "1776 Ticket Package" valid for the homestand. Reserved stadium tickets in this package will be locked in at the great price of only $17.76 and fans will receive a limited-edition Dragons hat.

The July 4 game also features two exciting opportunities for single-game ticket purchases in the Dragons all-inclusive spaces in the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club and the Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair.

Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/usa.

Highlights from each date include:

June 30 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)

Patriotic Chalk Artist LIVE inside the main gates

Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Artifact Display and Merchandise

Cincinnati Red Stockings Vintage Player Appearances

Armstrong Air and Space Museum Display

National Anthem performed by The Royer Family

Honor guard presented by Washington Township Fire Department

God Bless America performed by Pyper Sharkins

July 1 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)

Classic American Cars from America's Packard Museum

Dayton Mobile DJ

US Air Force Recruiting

Wild Dayton: Animal Encounter

National Anthem performed by Centerville Community Chorus

Honor guard presented by 4 th LE Military Police Charlie Company Color Guard

God Bless America performed by Michael Williams

Military Swear-in Ceremony

July 2 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)

Classic American Cars from America's Packard Museum

National Anthem performed by Vocalight

Honor guard presented by 4 th LE Military Police Charlie Company Color Guard

United States Naturalization Ceremony

God Bless America performed by Vocalight

Dream Big Award presented by CYMI Holdings honoring The Neon

July 3 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)

Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates

Heidelberg Distributing Beer Truck & Activation

National Anthem performed by Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble

Honor guard presented by Sons of the American Revolution

God Bless America

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash honoring The Noble Circle Project

City of Dayton "Lights in Flight" Fireworks (outside of the stadium beginning at 10 pm)

July 4 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm) featuring FIREWORKS after the game!

Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates

Dayton Mobile DJ

Heidelberg Distributing Beer Truck & Activation

National Anthem performed by Troy Christian High School Choir

Honor guard presented by Wright Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard

Dove release

God Bless America performed by Zach Nelson

Hometown Heroes Program presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB: honoring Volunteers of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Fireworks presented by Resonant Sciences

July 5 (Gates OPEN EARLY at 11:00 am, first pitch at 1:05 pm)

Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates

Vintage Baseball Game beginning at 11:30 am: Dayton Clodbusters vs. Champion City Reapers

Wright B Flyer Display on the plaza

"48 Key Band Organ" Vintage Musical Truck on the plaza

Ceremonial First Pitch by Chantae McMillan (US Olympian)

National Anthem performed by Chantel Eurich

God Bless America performed by Felita LaRock

Purple Heart Recipient Recognition in game

*Please note the daily schedule of America 250 events are subject to change.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.