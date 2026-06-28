Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences Partner to Celebrate America 250 June 30 Through July 5
Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences have teamed up to celebrate 250 years of America all week long at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Each game against the Lansing Lugnuts from June 30 - July 5 will feature exciting moments, activities, and opportunities for each fan to join the party.
During the upcoming homestand there will be patriotic Dragons fun including the Green Team and mascots Heater, Gem, and Blaze, inflatable displays, face painting, patriotic merchandise, activities for kids, and more! Each fan entering the gate will also receive a PlayBall! program featuring a patriotic coloring contest winner presented by Resonant Sciences.
To go along with the celebration fans can purchase the exclusive "1776 Ticket Package" valid for the homestand. Reserved stadium tickets in this package will be locked in at the great price of only $17.76 and fans will receive a limited-edition Dragons hat.
The July 4 game also features two exciting opportunities for single-game ticket purchases in the Dragons all-inclusive spaces in the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club and the Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair.
Learn more and buy tickets at daytondragons.com/usa.
Highlights from each date include:
June 30 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)
Patriotic Chalk Artist LIVE inside the main gates
Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Artifact Display and Merchandise
Cincinnati Red Stockings Vintage Player Appearances
Armstrong Air and Space Museum Display
National Anthem performed by The Royer Family
Honor guard presented by Washington Township Fire Department
God Bless America performed by Pyper Sharkins
July 1 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)
Classic American Cars from America's Packard Museum
Dayton Mobile DJ
US Air Force Recruiting
Wild Dayton: Animal Encounter
National Anthem performed by Centerville Community Chorus
Honor guard presented by 4 th LE Military Police Charlie Company Color Guard
God Bless America performed by Michael Williams
Military Swear-in Ceremony
July 2 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)
Classic American Cars from America's Packard Museum
National Anthem performed by Vocalight
Honor guard presented by 4 th LE Military Police Charlie Company Color Guard
United States Naturalization Ceremony
God Bless America performed by Vocalight
Dream Big Award presented by CYMI Holdings honoring The Neon
July 3 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm)
Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates
Heidelberg Distributing Beer Truck & Activation
National Anthem performed by Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble
Honor guard presented by Sons of the American Revolution
God Bless America
Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash honoring The Noble Circle Project
City of Dayton "Lights in Flight" Fireworks (outside of the stadium beginning at 10 pm)
July 4 (Gates at 6:00 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm) featuring FIREWORKS after the game!
Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates
Dayton Mobile DJ
Heidelberg Distributing Beer Truck & Activation
National Anthem performed by Troy Christian High School Choir
Honor guard presented by Wright Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard
Dove release
God Bless America performed by Zach Nelson
Hometown Heroes Program presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB: honoring Volunteers of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Fireworks presented by Resonant Sciences
July 5 (Gates OPEN EARLY at 11:00 am, first pitch at 1:05 pm)
Photo Opportunity featuring patriotic décor at the main gates
Vintage Baseball Game beginning at 11:30 am: Dayton Clodbusters vs. Champion City Reapers
Wright B Flyer Display on the plaza
"48 Key Band Organ" Vintage Musical Truck on the plaza
Ceremonial First Pitch by Chantae McMillan (US Olympian)
National Anthem performed by Chantel Eurich
God Bless America performed by Felita LaRock
Purple Heart Recipient Recognition in game
*Please note the daily schedule of America 250 events are subject to change.
Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Dayton Dragons and Resonant Sciences Partner to Celebrate America 250 June 30 Through July 5 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:05 PM Doubleheader vs West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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