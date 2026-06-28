Late Rally Not Enough for Fort Wayne in Saturday Night Loss

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell 8-6 in Saturday night's game against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (32-42, 5-3) got multi-RBI games from shortstop Justin DeCriscio and center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) in the top two spots of their order. DeCriscio launched a solo home run in the third inning for his sixth long ball of the season and second in as many games. He later drove in a run on a base hit in the ninth. DeCriscio has reached base safely in his last eight games and is hitting .264 in 37 games with Fort Wayne in 2026. Wideman brought in his first run on a sacrifice fly in the third and later on a single in the ninth.

Lake County (40-31, 3-4) scored six runs in the first four innings in their second win of the week. Second baseman Welbyn Francisca (No. 10 Guardians prospect) hit a two-run homer in the third inning for his fourth long ball of the campaign. Shortstop Dean Curley (No. 11 Guardians prospect) walked four times, giving him nine in the last three games.

Left-hander Michael Kennedy picked up the win for the Captains. The starter went 5 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits in his seventh victory of the season. Saturday was Kennedy's third appearance of the year against the TinCaps, with the last two lasting five innings or longer.

Next Game: Sunday, June 28 @ Lake County (1:00 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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