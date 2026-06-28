Harlan Has 11 Total Bases in 12-8 Loons' Victory, Great Lakes Has Won Six in a Row

Published on June 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Chase Harlan had a historic night in just his fourth game with Great Lakes. Harlan hit two home runs and totaled 11 bases in a Great Lakes Loons (42-29) (6-1) 12-8 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (29-43) (0-8) on a 79-degree cloudy Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

- The Loons scored eight runs in the second inning, the highlight, a three-run home run by Chase Harlan. He started the inning with a 102-mph single into left field. With two outs he came up with two on and belted a 2-1 pitch from Griffin Kirn over the left field fence. The three-run blast made it 8-0.

- The top of the second inning included the first RBI of the series for Cameron Decker and Chuck Davalan. Decker started the scoring with an RBI single to left field. Davalan cleared the loaded bases with a double demolished 386 feet off the center field wall. All eight runs came with two outs.

- Brooks Auger provided a season-best 5.2 innings. The Lugnuts managed only one run and three hits against him. Gunner Gouldsmith doubled up the right field line to put Lansing on the board.

- Chase Harlan added his second home run of the game in the fourth inning. This longball went 382 feet and landed on the berm beyond the left field fence. The 19-year-old has 12 home runs combined between Low-A and High-A in 61 games. Tonight was his second two-homer game. Harlan doubled up against Inland Empire on May 24th, as a member of the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

- Eduardo Quintero went deep to leadoff the sixth inning. Quintero's blast went 406 feet and 103 off the bat. The 20-year-old has two homers and is batting .316 in June.

- The Lugnuts tallied seven of the final nine runs in the contest. They cut a 10-run deficit to a four-run game. Carlos Franco notched an RBI double in the sixth and two-run double in the eighth. Lansing scored three runs in the sixth and four in the eighth. Nate Nankill took Reynaldo Yean deep in the sixth inning.

- Alex Makarewich collected the final three outs. Despite walking two, the right-hander worked a scoreless frame. His last pitch of the night was 100 mph, a lineout to left field by Lugnuts third baseman Gunner Gouldsmith.

Rounding Things Out

Chase Harlan compiled 11 total bases. It is the first 11 total base game by a Loon since Damon Keith did it on August 18th, 2022. Like Harlan, Keith did it at Jackson Field in a Great Lakes win over Lansing.

Up Next

The Loons go for a seventh straight win and a sweep of the Lugnuts tomorrow Sunday, June 28th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.







Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2026

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