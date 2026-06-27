Dragons' Game Postponed on Friday
Published on June 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio -The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps scheduled for Friday night at Day Air Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.
Friday's game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 27 at Day Air Ballpark. The first game on Saturday will start at 6:05 pm. Gates will open at 5:30 pm. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games.
All tickets for Saturday, June 27 are good for both games of the doubleheader.
Fans with tickets to the Friday's game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:
Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/schedule Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/
On the Air: The upcoming Dragons game on Sunday will be televised over-the-air in the Dayton market on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9
More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:
2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings
The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,672 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.
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