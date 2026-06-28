Dragons Build Early Lead, Top West Michigan 10-4 on Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Carlos Sanchez collected three hits and scored three runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 10-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Dragons earned a split of the six-game series with the Whitecaps.

A crowd of 7,814 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: West Michigan's Bryce Rainer hit a two-run home run with no one out in the top of the first inning to give the Whitecaps a quick lead. But the Dragons responded with two runs in each of their first three innings at the plate. In the bottom of the first, Peyton Stovall lined a two-run single to right field with two outs after three walks earlier in the inning to tie the game. The Dragons took the lead in the second on Carter Graham's two-run double to make it 4-2. And in the third, the Dragons took advantage of two errors and two walks to score two more runs and extend their lead to 6-2.

West Michigan's Stephen Hrustich belted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to pull the Whitecaps to within two at 6-4. But Dayton pitching shut down the West Michigan offense the rest of the day. Ariel Almonte connected on a long home run in the bottom of the fifth that built the Dragons lead to 7-4. The Dragons closed out the scoring with three in the eighth, getting a two-run single from Alfredo Alcantara and a run-scoring single from Almonte to build the lead to 10-4.

Dayton starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz came off the injured list to throw 34 pitches, working one and two-thirds innings and allowing two runs. Ortiz had not pitched since May 10. Reliever Kyle McCoy struck out 10, matching a Dragons season high, while working four and two-thirds innings. McCoy allowed two runs on four hits with only one walk. Jimmy Romano earned his fourth save by tossing two and one-third shutout innings, allowing only one base runner on a walk with three strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the day with 11 hits. Carlos Sanchez had three hits, a walk, three runs scored, and two stolen bases to raise his batting average to .313. Sanchez went 12 for 23 (.522) in the series with eight runs batted in.

Stovall, Almonte, and Alcantara each had two hits. Dragons hitters drew 13 walks in the game, one short of the team record. Alfredo Duno walked four times.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-4, 43-31) do not play on Monday. They will remain at home and begin a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts (1-8, 30-43) pm Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ty Floyd (0-1, 7.04) is scheduled to start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2026

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